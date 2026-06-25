LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 15: Netherlands, Japan and Sweden battle for top spot in Group F

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 15 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 15 will continue the tournament's six-games-a-day schedule, with Curacao taking on Ivory Coast in Group E and Ecuador facing Germany in the other fixture.

Ivory Coast are on course to finish second in the group and will be expected to overcome World Cup debutants Curacao. Germany have already secured top spot in Group E after victories over Curacao and Ivory Coast, putting behind them the disappointment of first-round exits at the previous two World Cups.

In Group F, Tunisia will face the Netherlands before Japan take on Sweden in a mouthwatering clash. The group remains wide open, with the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden all still in contention to finish top.

The day's final fixtures will see hosts USA take on Turkey in Group D, while Paraguay and Australia battle for second place.

Below are Day 15's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Group E

Curacao vs Ivory Coast - 1:30 am

Ecuador vs Germany - 1:30 am

Group F

Tunisia vs Netherlands - 4:30 am

Japan vs Sweden - 4:30 am

Group D

Turkey vs USA - 7:30 am.

Paraguay vs Australia - 7:30 am.