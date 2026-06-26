LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 16: France face Norway as Mbappe, Haaland take centre stage

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As the tournament's six-games-a-day schedule enters its third day, France and Norway headline the action as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland take centre stage in a mouth-watering Group I clash. Senegal will face Iraq in the other Group I fixture.

In Group H, Cabo Verde will hope to continue their impressive run against Saudi Arabia as they bid to reach the knockout stage. In the other Group H fixture, South American powerhouse Uruguay face European champions Spain in a must-win match to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Group G also promises high stakes, with Belgium taking on New Zealand in what is effectively a must-win encounter for both sides. The group winner could be decided when Egypt face Iran in the day's other fixture.

Below are Day 16's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Group I

Norway vs France - 12:30 am

Senegal vs Iraq - 12:30 am

Group H

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia - 5:30 am

Uruguay vs Spain - 5:30 am

Group G

New Zealand vs Belgium - 8:30 am

Egypt vs Iraq - 8:30 am