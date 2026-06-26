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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 16: France face Norway as Mbappe, Haaland take centre stage

A win over Saudi Arabia in Houston would guarantee Cabo Verde finish no worse than second in Group H. Even a draw could be enough to send the Blue Sharks into the knockout stage.
Norway's Erling Haaland exercises with his team during a training session in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France, Thursday, June 25, 2026.
Norway's Erling Haaland exercises with his team during a training session in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As the tournament's six-games-a-day schedule enters its third day, France and Norway headline the action as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland take centre stage in a mouth-watering Group I clash. Senegal will face Iraq in the other Group I fixture.

In Group H, Cabo Verde will hope to continue their impressive run against Saudi Arabia as they bid to reach the knockout stage. In the other Group H fixture, South American powerhouse Uruguay face European champions Spain in a must-win match to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Group G also promises high stakes, with Belgium taking on New Zealand in what is effectively a must-win encounter for both sides. The group winner could be decided when Egypt face Iran in the day's other fixture.

Below are Day 16's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Group I

Norway vs France - 12:30 am

Senegal vs Iraq - 12:30 am

Group H

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia - 5:30 am

Uruguay vs Spain - 5:30 am

Group G

New Zealand vs Belgium - 8:30 am

Egypt vs Iraq - 8:30 am

Spain target Group H top spot as Uruguay face must-win clash

List of teams qualified for World Cup last 32

Mexico, South Africa, Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Morocco, United States, Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, France, Norway, Argentina, Colombia, Australia

Pride flags allowed at Egypt-Iran World Cup clash: FIFA

FIFA has reiterated that LGBTQ rainbow flags will be allowed inside Seattle's Lumen Field on Friday when the stadium hosts Iran and Egypt's World Cup G game, despite objections from both nation's football federations.

Friday's game is part of city-wide events to celebrate Pride in Seattle, and was designated as the "Pride Match" by local officials before the identities of the teams involved was known.

Iranian and Egyptian officials have both raised objections to the Seattle Pride celebrations around their fixture.

Homosexuality is illegal in Iran under Islamic law and can be punishable by death. In Egypt, homosexuality is often penalized under vaguely worded laws prohibiting "debauchery."

FIFA said in a statement on Thursday that the LGBTQ rainbow flag would be allowed inside the stadium.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an inclusive event," a spokesperson said. "Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome.

"Messages supporting human rights -- such as rainbow flags and other symbols representing gender identity -- are permitted inside stadiums under FIFA's code of conduct."

France squad look to do grieving Deschamps proud in final World Cup group game

France star Aurelien Tchouameni said his team were aiming to make Didier Deschamps "as proud as possible" as they go into their final World Cup group game against Norway on Friday without their coach, who has returned home to attend his mother's funeral.

Kylian Mbappe
Erling Haaland
2026 FIFA World Cup