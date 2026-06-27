LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 17: England, Portugal eye top spots as group stages draw to a close

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 17 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The final day of the six-games-a-day schedule will see already-eliminated Panama take on England in Group L, while Ghana face Croatia, with both England and Ghana having already secured places in the World Cup last 32.

In Group K, Portugal meet Colombia in a blockbuster clash as DR Congo keep their knockout hopes alive against Uzbekistan.

The final Group J fixtures see Algeria take on Austria, while already-qualified Argentina face Jordan in a dead-rubber encounter, with Lionel Messi set to start on the bench.

Below are Day 17's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Group L

Panama vs England - 2:30 am

Ghana vs Croatia - 2:30 am

Group K

Colombia vs Portugal - 5:00 am

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan - 5:00 am

Group J

Algeria vs Austria - 7:30 am

Jordan vs Argentina - 7:30 am