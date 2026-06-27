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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 17: England, Portugal eye top spots as group stages draw to a close

Portugal enter their clash Group K with leaders Colombia knowing that only a win will enable them to leapfrog the South Americans into first place.
Portugal's Vitinha gestures to Cristiano Ronaldo during the team's World Cup training session Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Portugal's Vitinha gestures to Cristiano Ronaldo during the team's World Cup training session Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 17 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The final day of the six-games-a-day schedule will see already-eliminated Panama take on England in Group L, while Ghana face Croatia, with both England and Ghana having already secured places in the World Cup last 32.

In Group K, Portugal meet Colombia in a blockbuster clash as DR Congo keep their knockout hopes alive against Uzbekistan.

The final Group J fixtures see Algeria take on Austria, while already-qualified Argentina face Jordan in a dead-rubber encounter, with Lionel Messi set to start on the bench.

Below are Day 17's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Group L

Panama vs England - 2:30 am

Ghana vs Croatia - 2:30 am

Group K

Colombia vs Portugal - 5:00 am

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan - 5:00 am

Group J

Algeria vs Austria - 7:30 am

Jordan vs Argentina - 7:30 am

Cannavaro seeks first win as World Cup legacy for Uzbekistan

Fabio Cannavaro said beating DR Congo on Saturday for a first World Cup win could leave a "wonderful" legacy for Uzbekistan at their first World Cup.

Defeats to Colombia and Portugal have already condemned Cannavaro's side to elimination, but the Italian great said he has been targeting the clash in Atlanta since the draw was made in December.

"Congo is a more winnable match for us because ever since the draw for the group was made, I've always maintained that against Colombia and Portugal we would have to suffer a great deal," said Cannavaro, who captained Italy to World Cup glory 20 years ago.

"When the draw was made for this group we were well aware that this could be our game against the DR Congo."

Messi to start dead-rubber World Cup group match on bench

Lionel Messi will start Argentina's final group game against Jordan on Saturday on the bench with the reigning champions already assured of top spot, coach Lionel Scaloni said.

"Leo will come on later and I’ve already confirmed the team, but we’re going to announce it tomorrow," Scaloni told reporters on Friday.

Argentina's Leandro Paredes, left, Lionel Messi, center, and Alexis Mac Allister train for the World Cup soccer tournament Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Kansas City, Kan.
Argentina's Leandro Paredes, left, Lionel Messi, center, and Alexis Mac Allister train for the World Cup soccer tournament Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Kansas City, Kan.(Photo | AP)

DR Congo must take risks to keep World Cup 'dream alive', says Desabre

DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said his side will try to "keep the dream alive" for their fans back home by progressing to the World Cup last 32.

Victory over already-eliminated Uzbekistan in Atlanta on Saturday will secure qualification for the knockout stages as at least one of the best third-placed sides.

Desabre's side stunned Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal with a 1-1 draw in their first World Cup game for 52 years before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

"We're already happy to have secured the first point for Congo; we've had a strong run and we can keep the dream and the story alive for all Congolese people," Desabre told his pre-match press conference.

"Our players are ready to rise to this challenge.. We needed one point from the two (first) matches to keep our qualification destiny in our own hands. Tomorrow a win is essential, so we’ll have to take risks."

Cape Verde’s dream run continues, becoming smallest country into World Cup knockout round

Tiny Cape Verde defied odds to become the smallest country to earn a spot in the World Cup knockout round behind the stellar play of Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper who embodied the grit of his nation.

“We are small,” he said. “But we have big hearts and we are fighters.”

Cape Verde completed an improbable run through the group stage with a third straight World Cup draw, a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Friday night to advance in the tournament.

The small island nation off the western coast of Africa, which is making its debut on soccer’s grandest stage, already held 2010 champion Spain to a 0-0 draw and then came from behind to get a 2-2 result against Uruguay.

List of teams qualified for World Cup last 32

Mexico, South Africa, Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Morocco, United States, Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, France, Norway, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, England, Ghana,  Egypt, Paraguay, Spain, Belgium, Senegal, Cape Verde, Portugal

England
Cristiano Ronaldo
Harry Kane
Portugal
2026 FIFA World Cup