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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 18: South Africa, co-hosts Canada battle for Round of 16 spot

Both teams will be making their first appearances in a World Cup knockout match. Both finished second in their respective groups with identical 1-1-1 records over three matches.
Canada's Jonathan Osorio, left, and Alphonso Davies, right, participate in a World Cup soccer training session in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 25, 2026.
Canada's Jonathan Osorio, left, and Alphonso Davies, right, participate in a World Cup soccer training session in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 25, 2026.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 18 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament enters the knockout phase as the Round of 32 gets underway with an intriguing clash.

The day's action begins with South Africa taking on co-hosts Canada, with both sides bidding for a place in the Round of 16. With no second chances in the knockout stage, the stakes could not be higher—one team will keep its World Cup dream alive, while the other's campaign will come to an end.

Both nations have already made history by reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. Canada progressed as Group B runners-up with four points from one win, one draw and one defeat, while South Africa finished second in Group A on four points, highlighted by a surprising win over South Korea.

Day 18 fixture (all times IST):

South Africa vs Canada — 12:30 am

World Cup star Gakpo requests privacy after death of unborn son

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has asked for "privacy and space" following the announcement by his partner Noa van der Bij that they had lost their unborn son.

Van der Bij posted a picture on Instagram of the pair holding hands over a blanket and knitted hat.

"With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy," she wrote.

"Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son."

In a post of his own, Liverpool forward Gakpo, who is on World Cup duty, wrote: "This is an incredibly difficult time for our family.

"We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding."

Gakpo, 27, has started all three of the Netherlands' games in the United States, scoring twice.

The Dutch Football Association said he would be remaining at the team's World Cup camp in Kansas City.

"We are supporting the family wherever we can," it said in a statement. "After discussing the situation with his partner, Cody has decided to remain with the team.

Broos smiles and snarls before South Africa's historic World Cup match

South Africa coach Hugo Broos smiles a lot and snarls a little as he prepares for the biggest match of his 38-year career as a tactician.

Having reached the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time, Bafana Bafana (The Boys) face Canada on Sunday in Los Angeles in the first last-32 fixture.

The joy of the 74-year-old Belgian grandfather stems from succeeding where various coaches, including renowned Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira, failed.

"It was a hugely emotional moment -- getting past the group stage for the first time," said Broos, who guided Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

"We were not good against Mexico and a little better against the Czechs. That meant we had to defeat Korea. There was enormous pressure on us, but we made it.

"We are ready for the Canadians. My team will fight for 90 minutes, and longer if necessary. Let us hope for another good result."

Should South Africa eliminate Canada -- who are 22 places higher in the world rankings -- they will face the Netherlands or Morocco in a last-16 tie.

South Africa's World Cup run is a dream come true. Broos says a knockout win would be 'a miracle'

This World Cup is already a landmark for South Africa, which had never advanced out of group play in its three previous trips to the sport's biggest stage.

If Hugo Broos' team goes even farther when it faces co-host Canada on Sunday in the tournament's first knockout match, the Belgian coach is ready to call that something even bigger.

“If we should succeed again to go through to the (next) round, I can say that should be a miracle for Bafana Bafana,” Broos said Saturday.

Canada says star Alphonso Davies is honestly ready to play at World Cup as knockout rounds begin

Alphonso Davies is available to play when Canada begins the World Cup knockout rounds, coach Jesse Marsch said Saturday.

And this time, Marsch sounded like he actually meant it.

Marsch admitted this week that he used his team captain and Bayern Munich star as a decoy during group play, employing gamesmanship to compel Canada's opponents to game-plan for someone who wasn't actually ready to return from his hamstring injury.

The situation has now changed, Marsch claimed at SoFi Stadium, where the World Cup co-hosts will play on the road Sunday against South Africa to open the Round of 32. Canada’s most famous soccer player is really ready to play, and Davies made it clear he’s expecting to be on the field in some capacity.

Now that we have Alphonso back and healthy and ready to perform, I think it’s a big moment for the team and a big boost for the team,” Marsch said. “I think in general, all the players that came into camp with little injuries are now really close to 100% and ready to perform at the highest level and be at our best in these matches.”

South Africa
Canada
2026 FIFA World Cup
Round of 32