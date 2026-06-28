LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 18: South Africa, co-hosts Canada battle for Round of 16 spot

Alphonso Davies is available to play when Canada begins the World Cup knockout rounds, coach Jesse Marsch said Saturday.
And this time, Marsch sounded like he actually meant it.
Marsch admitted this week that he used his team captain and Bayern Munich star as a decoy during group play, employing gamesmanship to compel Canada's opponents to game-plan for someone who wasn't actually ready to return from his hamstring injury.
The situation has now changed, Marsch claimed at SoFi Stadium, where the World Cup co-hosts will play on the road Sunday against South Africa to open the Round of 32. Canada’s most famous soccer player is really ready to play, and Davies made it clear he’s expecting to be on the field in some capacity.
Now that we have Alphonso back and healthy and ready to perform, I think it’s a big moment for the team and a big boost for the team,” Marsch said. “I think in general, all the players that came into camp with little injuries are now really close to 100% and ready to perform at the highest level and be at our best in these matches.”