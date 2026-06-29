LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 19: Brazil, Germany eye last-16 spots as Netherlands face Morocco in blockbuster clash

A bullish Marquinhos warned Brazil were improving all the time ahead of their World Cup last-32 clash with a dangerous Japan side on Monday.
Japan defeated Carlo Ancelotti's men 3-2 at home in October in a friendly for a historic first victory over the South Americans.
Coupled with a 1-0 win over England at Wembley, Japan came into the World Cup in North America as dark horses.
Japan and Brazil meet in Houston with a place in the last 16 at stake, and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos struck a confident tone.
The 32-year-old, who was among several defenders missing from the friendly defeat, said they had taken lessons from that night.
"I think that really was a learning experience for us," he said.
"Everything that we've been through in the last few years brought us to this point, to this present moment, in the World Cup, and everything is a learning experience.
"It's really a test, and our coach really saw what he needed to see."