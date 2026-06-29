LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 19: Brazil, Germany eye last-16 spots as Netherlands face Morocco in blockbuster clash

Monday night’s matchup between the Netherlands and Morocco will be the highest ranked match in the round of 32.

The Netherlands — ranked No. 7 — topped Group F after a draw against Japan and big wins over Sweden and Tunisia. Sixth-ranked Morocco fought to a 1-1 draw against Brazil in its opener before beating Scotland and Haiti to finish second in Group C.

The Netherlands have long held the moniker of the best never to have won the tournament, having lost all three finals it played. The Dutch’s most recent final loss was to Spain in extra time in 2010, which was also the last time the Netherlands lost a World Cup game in 120 minutes.

The Dutch haven’t lost in six previous World Cup matches against African countries.

In 2022, Morocco defeated Spain and Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semifinals of the World Cup before losing to France. The Atlas Lions were also declared winners of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

“The team is of course very well prepared,” Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “We will face whatever comes in the 90 (minutes), 120 (minutes) or penalty kicks. We have great football players and the experience to face these things.”

The Netherlands beat Morocco 2-1 in 1994, which was the only other World Cup meeting between the two.

The winner will face Canada in the round of 16 on Saturday in Houston.