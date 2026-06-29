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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 19: Brazil, Germany eye last-16 spots as Netherlands face Morocco in blockbuster clash

The knockout stages began on Sunday as co-hosts Canada struck late to beat South Africa 1-0 and reach the last 16 for the first time.
Brazil's Neymar, center right, during a training session in Houston, Sunday, June 28, 2026, ahead of their round of 32 FIFA World Cup soccer game against Japan.
Brazil's Neymar, center right, during a training session in Houston, Sunday, June 28, 2026, ahead of their round of 32 FIFA World Cup soccer game against Japan.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout action continues after Stephen Eustáquio's stoppage-time winner earned Canada a historic 1-0 victory over South Africa in the opening Round of 32 clash.

Day 19 now serves up three intriguing knockout contests, headlined by five-time champions Brazil taking on Japan. Brazil are chasing their first World Cup title since 2002, but Japan will take confidence from their 3-2 friendly victory over the South Americans last October.

Elsewhere, Germany face Paraguay in what will remarkably be their first World Cup knockout match since defeating Argentina in the 2014 final, while the day's final fixture promises to be a blockbuster as three-time runners-up the Netherlands meet 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in Monterrey.

Here are Day 19's fixtures (all times in IST):

Brazil vs Japan10:30 pm

Germany vs Paraguay2:00 am

Netherlands vs Morocco6:30 am

Netherlands wary of Morocco threat in Round of 32

Monday night’s matchup between the Netherlands and Morocco will be the highest ranked match in the round of 32.

The Netherlands — ranked No. 7 — topped Group F after a draw against Japan and big wins over Sweden and Tunisia. Sixth-ranked Morocco fought to a 1-1 draw against Brazil in its opener before beating Scotland and Haiti to finish second in Group C.

The Netherlands have long held the moniker of the best never to have won the tournament, having lost all three finals it played. The Dutch’s most recent final loss was to Spain in extra time in 2010, which was also the last time the Netherlands lost a World Cup game in 120 minutes.

The Dutch haven’t lost in six previous World Cup matches against African countries.

In 2022, Morocco defeated Spain and Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semifinals of the World Cup before losing to France. The Atlas Lions were also declared winners of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

“The team is of course very well prepared,” Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “We will face whatever comes in the 90 (minutes), 120 (minutes) or penalty kicks. We have great football players and the experience to face these things.”

The Netherlands beat Morocco 2-1 in 1994, which was the only other World Cup meeting between the two.

The winner will face Canada in the round of 16 on Saturday in Houston.

South Korea coach quits after early World Cup exit prompts fierce criticism from president

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo resigned Sunday after the team's quick elimination from the World Cup drew a harsh condemnation from the country's president, who called the coach “incapable” and ordered a complete review of the national team program.

South Korea won its opening match against Czech Republic, then lost its next two Group A matches to South Africa and Mexico.

South Korea hoped it would qualify for the next round as one of the third-place teams to advance in this year's expanded tournament. That ended when Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday.

The quick exit for a team that expected to advance left the national team program in turmoil and drew a sharp rebuke from President Lee Jae Myung. He leveled pointed criticism at the coach..

“As a former honorary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result,” the president said.

The president criticized the national team structure and oversight, and the coach's appointment in the first place.

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo looks on during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo looks on during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Photo | AP)

Germany must win to defy World Cup doubters, says Nagelsmann

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Sunday only winning the World Cup can silence the sceptics of his side as they prepare for a last-32 showdown against Paraguay.

Despite progressing as Group E winners with a game to spare after a 7-1 thrashing of Curacao and a late 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, defeat to Ecuador in their last outing has raised further doubts about Germany's chances of progressing far in the tournament.

Even if they do beat a Paraguay team that finished third in their group on Monday near Boston, Nagelsmann's men could run in to the might of France in the last 16.

"When you talk about the German national team, it is all about trying to win every game. It is all about winning the game tomorrow," Naglesmann told his pre-match press conference on Sunday.

"To deal with expectations is just to have a good self-confidence, just to have a good plan, try to give the players a good plan so that they can feel comfortable on the pitch, have the capability to do the right things on the pitch, show what good players they are and just win the game.

"It is all about winning in soccer. If you win, everything is perfect. If you lose, everything is shit. So we have to win tomorrow."

Paraguay eye 'life-changing' Germany World Cup upset

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro told his players to grasp the opportunity of a lifetime as they aim to knock out Germany in a seismic World Cup shock on Monday.

The South Americans bounced back from losing 4-1 to co-hosts the United States in their opening game to progress beyond the group stages at a World Cup for the first time since 2002 as one of the best third-placed sides.

Four-time winners Germany won Group E but were beaten by Ecuador in their last outing and were also far from convincing in securing a late win over the Ivory Coast.

"They are candidates to win the World Cup, but we will give everything on the pitch and this is a very good, very nice challenge," said Alfaro at his pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Brazil strike confident tone ahead of Japan World Cup clash

A bullish Marquinhos warned Brazil were improving all the time ahead of their World Cup last-32 clash with a dangerous Japan side on Monday.

Japan defeated Carlo Ancelotti's men 3-2 at home in October in a friendly for a historic first victory over the South Americans.

Coupled with a 1-0 win over England at Wembley, Japan came into the World Cup in North America as dark horses.

Japan and Brazil meet in Houston with a place in the last 16 at stake, and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos struck a confident tone.

The 32-year-old, who was among several defenders missing from the friendly defeat, said they had taken lessons from that night.

"I think that really was a learning experience for us," he said.

"Everything that we've been through in the last few years brought us to this point, to this present moment, in the World Cup, and everything is a learning experience.

"It's really a test, and our coach really saw what he needed to see."

Brazil
Germany
Netherlands
Japan
Morocco
2026 FIFA World Cup
Round of 32