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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 20: Mbappe's brace sends France into last 16; Norway set for Brazil showdown, Mexico advance

Mbappe's strikes saw him move level with Lionel Messi on six goals in the all-star golden boot race at this World Cup.
France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between France and Sweden in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between France and Sweden in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Day 20 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 features three knockout clashes as Côte d'Ivoire face Norway, France take on Sweden and co-hosts Mexico meet Ecuador. With Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco advancing after a dramatic Day 19, the pressure is on for the remaining contenders to avoid becoming the tournament's next big upset.

Here are Day 20's fixtures (all times in IST):

Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway— 10:30 pm

France vs Sweden— 2:30 am

Mexico vs Ecuador— 6:30 am

Day 19 of the World Cup knockout stage produced thrilling finishes as Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco advanced to the Round of 16.

Brazil survived a major scare with Gabriel Martinelli's 95th-minute winner to beat Japan 2-1, while Paraguay knocked out four-time champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Morocco also progressed via a shootout, defeating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after Issa Diop's stoppage-time equaliser forced a 1-1 draw, setting up a last-16 clash with Canada.

Mexico see off Ecuador to break 40-year World Cup curse

Mexico turned on the style at their iconic Azteca Stadium on Tuesday, brushing Ecuador aside 2-0 to break their World Cup knockout curse dating back 40 years.

The round-of-32 match was delayed for an hour due to stormy weather and when it started the co-hosts flew out of the blocks, mounting wave after wave of attacks.

In a supercharged atmosphere, Julian Quinones gave Mexico a deserved lead midway through the first half with a thunderous strike and then turned provider for Raul Jimenez.

Ecuador desperately needed to wrest back the momentum after the break but struggled to shift through the gears, with the home side largely in control.

Mexico had not won a World Cup knockout game since 1986, when they last hosted the tournament.

Tuesday's win means they are now unbeaten in 10 World Cup games at the Azteca and will fancy their chances against England or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 16.

Raul Jimenez strikes to put Mexico 2-0 up

Mexico's Raul Jimenez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
Mexico's Raul Jimenez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.(Photo | AP)

Julian Quinones gives Mexico the lead

Mexico's forward #16 Julian Quinones celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Mexico and Ecuador on June 30, 2026.
Mexico's forward #16 Julian Quinones celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Mexico and Ecuador on June 30, 2026.(Photo | AFP)

Mexico vs Ecuador gets underway

Mexico v Ecuador World Cup game delayed by one hour: FIFA

The World Cup last-32 game between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday has been delayed by one hour due to heavy rain and lightning, FIFA said.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed to 20.00 local time," world football's governing body said.

It added: "The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA's priority."

Earlier, spectators in the stadium were informed by a message on a scoreboard that: "The match has been delayed."

It is the first time at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada that the start of a game has been delayed due to the weather.

A Mexican fan waits in the rain for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
A Mexican fan waits in the rain for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.(Photo | AP)

Mbappe fires France into World Cup last 16

Kylian Mbappe extended his red-hot scoring streak to fire France past Sweden and into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday.

Mbappe took his tally for the tournament to six goals -- making him joint top-scorer alongside Lionel Messi -- with a superb double as France strolled past the Swedes 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The prolific French striker's latest brace took his career World Cup goals record to an incredible 18 in 18 matches, one behind Argentina superstar Messi's all-time record of 19 goals.

Bradley Barcola scored France's other goal as Les Bleus produced another dazzling exhibition of attacking football that underscored their status as favourites for the title.

"I know who I am and what I've got to do, but it's not just me, I think the team is perfectly aware of what we have to do here," Mbappe told French broadcaster beIN Sports.

Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1

Erling Haaland scored the deciding goal in the 86th minute and Norway won a knockout game at the World Cup for the first time, advancing to the round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Three defenders converged on Patrick Berg as he moved into the penalty box with the ball, and he kicked it over to a wide-open Haaland for his fifth goal in three games at this year's tournament.

Antonio Nusa scored with a curling kick for Norway, which is in its fourth World Cup and will next play five-time champion Brazil in the round of 16 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The match comes 28 years after what many considered the greatest win ever for the Norwegians against Brazil.

Haaland strikes to put Norway 2-1 up

Amad Diallo levels for Ivory Coast

Norway stays in lead 1-0 at halftime

Antonio Nusa scores for Norway

Norway vs Ivory Coast kicks off

Soccer fans clash with police in The Hague after Morocco stuns the Netherlands

Soccer fans clashed with police in The Hague and celebrated in Casablanca after Morocco sent the Netherlands to its earliest World Cup exit, eliminating the Dutch on penalties on Monday night.

The Netherlands has a sizable Moroccan community and fans of the Morocco soccer team were in a festive mood after the win, though sporadic clashes also erupted.

Police in The Hague said “heavy fireworks were set off” in the Schilderswijk district, and that police officers were pelted with fireworks and stones. Riot squads charged the crowd and used a water cannon to break up the gathering.

“A few individuals have been arrested for committing open violence,” police said.

As the penalty shootout reached its climax, the tense silence inside a coffee shop popular with fans in Casablanca, Morocco's largest city, gave way to a deafening roar when Ismael Saibari buried the decisive spot kick, sending his team into the Round of 16.

The celebrations soon poured into the streets, with flares and fireworks cracking overhead, horns blaring and engines revving as fans celebrated deep into the night.

Sweden face France's attacking firepower at the World Cup

France unleash their devastating forward line on Sweden in a last-32 tie at the World Cup on Tuesday, while Erling Haaland will try to fire Norway past the Ivory Coast and into the next round.

Co-hosts Mexico meanwhile bid to continue their journey in front of a fervent crowd at the Estadio Azteca when they take on Ecuador.

The Swedish defence is bracing to face not only Kylian Mbappe, who has scored four times already in this tournament, but also Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who notched a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against Norway in the group stage.

Completing the French trio, Michael Olise's runs at defenders have been creating havoc.

With attacking swagger and midfield flair, France appear well-placed to reach their third final in as many World Cups.

The only question mark might be their defence -- and Sweden have their own high-profile forward line who will try to unlock it, although Premier League duo Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres have not fully fired yet at this tournament.

If France get past Sweden, they will face not Germany -- who were beaten in a penalty shootout for the first time in World Cup history on Monday -- but their conquerors Paraguay.

France coach Didier Deschamps said Sweden had "nothing to lose".

"Sweden are playing for their survival. Obviously they will do everything to win the game," Deschamps said on Monday.

"We need to stay humble, maintain our determination and concentration. In the group stage winning the first game gave us some margin for error, but now we have no second chances."

'Powerhouse' Haaland leads by example at World Cup: Norway coach Solbakken

Norway coach Stale Solbakken hailed the leadership of "powerhouse" Erling Haaland as he prepares his team to face Ivory Coast in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday.

The Scandinavian side have returned to football's biggest stage for the first time since France 1998 and Manchester City's prolific marksman Haaland is their star turn.

"So far, so good," said Solbakken, referring to his team's progress. "We are very satisfied with what we have done so far.

"We are in the last 32. That was the aim for the tournament, and now we want to progress from there."

Solbakken hailed 25-year-old Haaland, who scored four goals in the group stages, as a "powerhouse" forward.

"He's a great leader for us, he leads by example on the pitch," he said. "I think that also he gets great physicality from his mother or his father, maybe his mother.

"He has something that maybe you can't train so much to reach it, the sniff for goals, the feeling that the ball will land at your feet or in that movement and I think that is his biggest strength, together obviously with his explosions, his physicality.

"That combined, and the understanding that he is a good teammate on and off the pitch, makes him one of the best players in the world."

2026 World Cup
France
Mexico
Sweden
Norway
Ivory Coast
Round of 32