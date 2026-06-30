LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 20: Mbappe's brace sends France into last 16; Norway set for Brazil showdown, Mexico advance

Norway coach Stale Solbakken hailed the leadership of "powerhouse" Erling Haaland as he prepares his team to face Ivory Coast in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday.

The Scandinavian side have returned to football's biggest stage for the first time since France 1998 and Manchester City's prolific marksman Haaland is their star turn.

"So far, so good," said Solbakken, referring to his team's progress. "We are very satisfied with what we have done so far.

"We are in the last 32. That was the aim for the tournament, and now we want to progress from there."

Solbakken hailed 25-year-old Haaland, who scored four goals in the group stages, as a "powerhouse" forward.

"He's a great leader for us, he leads by example on the pitch," he said. "I think that also he gets great physicality from his mother or his father, maybe his mother.

"He has something that maybe you can't train so much to reach it, the sniff for goals, the feeling that the ball will land at your feet or in that movement and I think that is his biggest strength, together obviously with his explosions, his physicality.

"That combined, and the understanding that he is a good teammate on and off the pitch, makes him one of the best players in the world."