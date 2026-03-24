LIVE | West Asia war | Trump claims ‘won this war’ as he says Iran agreed never to pursue nuclear weapons, US to send more troops

US President Donald Trump said the United States received a “very big present” from Iran, describing it as oil- and gas-related and linked to the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking at the White House during the swearing-in of Senator Markwayne Mullin as the new Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said the gift, which arrived on Tuesday, was “worth a tremendous amount of money” and “very significant,” though he did not reveal further details.

Trump emphasized that the gift is not connected to Iran’s nuclear programme and insisted that the US is “talking to the right people” in Tehran who “want to make a deal so badly.” He claimed Iran had agreed it would never develop a nuclear weapon and described the current US position in Iran as “roaming free over Tehran… we can do whatever we want.”

The president did not clarify whether US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would meet Iranian officials this week. Trump’s comments follow Tehran’s repeated denials that any negotiations with Washington are taking place, with Iranian officials calling such claims “fake news.”

Meanwhile, there are talks about a Pakistan brokered peace talk, which has not been confirmed by Iran.