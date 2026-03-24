LIVE | West Asia war | Trump claims ‘won this war’ as he says Iran agreed never to pursue nuclear weapons, US to send more troops

US troop deployment: Reports suggest 3,000 additional US troops may be sent to the Middle East; deployment order expected soon.
JD Vance may lead US talks: Potential peace negotiations with Iran could take place in Pakistan, Islamabad working as mediator.
Iran vows “complete victory”: Iranian military pledges to continue operations until achieving full victory.
Israel strikes Beirut: Seven areas of south Beirut targeted; Lebanon’s death toll reaches 1,039 since March 2.
Israel takes control of south Lebanon: Military to secure the area up to the Litani River; displaced residents barred from return.
Iran's new secretary of supreme national security: named a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander as the new secretary of the country’s supreme national security council, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike earlier this month.
Lebanon expels Iran envoy: Tehran’s ambassador declared persona non grata; Hezbollah objects.
Energy crisis: Asia turns to coal; crude futures jump amid Middle East instability.
Pakistan offers to host talks: Islamabad signals readiness to mediate between US and Iran.
PM Modi calls for de-escalation: Emphasises keeping Strait of Hormuz open and securing global energy supply.
US-Israeli strikes in Iran: Target ballistic missile sites, IRGC facilities, and gas infrastructure; civilian casualties reported.
Global reactions: Germany condemns US-Israeli war on Iran; EU urges reopening of Hormuz Strait; Qatar backs diplomatic efforts.
Regional impact: Fuel shortages in Bangladesh; Japan to release oil stockpiles; Ukraine secures diesel amid soaring prices.
Financial markets: US stocks rally despite uncertainty; energy markets remain volatile.
France’s armed forces chief, Fabien Mandon, told a defence forum in Paris that while ties with Washington remain “very strong,” the US is becoming a less “predictable” ally. He criticised the US for intervening in the Middle East without informing France, saying it “affects our security and interests.”
Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump claimed, “This war has been won,” asserting that Iran is “wiped out militarily” and would be powerless if the US targeted key sites like the South Pars gas field, according to The Guardian.
US President Donald Trump said the United States received a “very big present” from Iran, describing it as oil- and gas-related and linked to the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking at the White House during the swearing-in of Senator Markwayne Mullin as the new Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said the gift, which arrived on Tuesday, was “worth a tremendous amount of money” and “very significant,” though he did not reveal further details.
Trump emphasized that the gift is not connected to Iran’s nuclear programme and insisted that the US is “talking to the right people” in Tehran who “want to make a deal so badly.” He claimed Iran had agreed it would never develop a nuclear weapon and described the current US position in Iran as “roaming free over Tehran… we can do whatever we want.”
The president did not clarify whether US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would meet Iranian officials this week. Trump’s comments follow Tehran’s repeated denials that any negotiations with Washington are taking place, with Iranian officials calling such claims “fake news.”
Meanwhile, there are talks about a Pakistan brokered peace talk, which has not been confirmed by Iran.
Iran on Tuesday appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a former Revolutionary Guards commander, as head of the Supreme National Security Council following the Israeli killing of Ali Larijani. Zolghadr, with decades of experience in the Guards and government, is expected to play a key role in Iran’s war efforts against US and Israeli strikes. His appointment was confirmed by President Masoud Pezeshkian and approved by Mojtaba Khamenei.
US-Israeli attacks on Iran have damaged or destroyed more than 82,000 civilian structures across the country, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).
H ead of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, has said that, “since the beginning of the war up to now, 82,417 civilian units have been damaged and destroyed in airstrikes.”
“During this period, 281 medical centres including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies have been targeted,” he added.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Islamabad is “ready and honoured” to host meaningful and conclusive talks between the US and Iran to end the ongoing war in the Middle East. The offer comes amid reports of backchannel mediation efforts by Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkiye.
Sharif stressed Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy and called for restraint in media speculation until official announcements. The US, under Donald Trump, recently paused threatened strikes on Iranian power plants for five days, citing “productive conversations” with Tehran.
Reports indicate Pakistan’s military and intelligence officials, including Field Marshal Asim Munir and ISI chief Lieutenant General Asim Malik, have been acting as intermediaries between Washington and Tehran. Sharif also held talks with Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, urging de-escalation.
The mediation offer comes after the US-Israel strikes on Iran since February 28, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and escalated the conflict across the Gulf.
Iran has allegedly begun requesting transit fees from some commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reports. Sources cited by the outlet said payments of up to $2 million per voyage are being requested on an ad hoc basis, creating what is effectively an informal toll.
Some ships are understood to have paid, though details on the process and currency remain unclear, and the system does not appear consistent.
Iran’s embassy in India denied the reports on X, calling them “unfounded” and emphasizing that the claims do not reflect the official position of the Islamic Republic.
The Strait of Hormuz carries around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas exports, making any potential shift in control a key concern for global markets.
Israel says its forces will secure south Lebanon up to the Litani River, around 30 km from the border, amid ongoing airstrikes and ground incursions. Displaced residents will not return until north Israel is secure, Defence Minister Israel Katz says.
Lebanon’s foreign ministry has declared Iran’s ambassador persona non grata, giving him until Sunday to leave. Hezbollah strongly opposed the move, calling on the government to reverse it.
Over three weeks of conflict have killed at least 1,072 people and displaced more than a million. The latest strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs and areas in south and east Lebanon. In Bshamoun, AFP correspondents reported heavy damage to civilian housing; three people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed.
Explosions were also reported north of Beirut, believed to be the interception of an Iranian missile at sea. Israel says it killed a member of the Quds Force linked to Hezbollah near Beirut.
Lebanese authorities have said Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are leading Hezbollah’s operations, and recently banned their activities in the country. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed the expulsion of the Iranian envoy as “justified and necessary.”
The United States is preparing to send thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, according to reports by Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, signalling a further escalation of its military presence in the region.
Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that troops from the elite 82nd Airborne Division are expected to be deployed, even as the administration of Donald Trump continues to signal openness to talks with Iran.
The Wall Street Journal said around 3,000 additional troops could be sent, with a written deployment order expected in the coming hours, citing US officials.
It remains unclear where in the region the troops will be stationed or when they will arrive.
The US military referred queries to the White House, which did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
The move follows earlier reports of around 5,000 US marines and sailors, along with an amphibious assault ship, being deployed to the region on March 13.
While Trump has repeatedly said he does not want American “boots on the ground” in Iran, he has not ruled out the possibility.
US Vice President JD Vance could lead Washington’s delegation in potential peace talks with Iran in Pakistan, according to a report by The Guardian.
Pakistan’s military leadership is said to be working to broker negotiations, after army chief Asim Munir held a call with US President Donald Trump on Sunday to discuss the conflict.
Diplomatic sources indicated that US-Iran talks could take place in Islamabad as early as this week, though the venue has not been formally confirmed and neither side has agreed publicly.
Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is believed to be preparing to travel to Islamabad, but there is no confirmation yet on Iranian participation.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has led to an energy crisis in the country.
Modi said India supports de-escalation and stressed the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, secure and accessible after speaking with Trump.
"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world," Modi wrote on X.
He added that both leaders agreed to stay in touch.