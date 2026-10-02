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LIVE | Security stepped up in Mumbai ahead of CJP protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

The CJP has demanded that the 2025 voter list be frozen and has called for greater transparency and civil-society participation in the appointment of the CEC.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) shared a video on X showing supporters carrying national flags at Shivaji Park ahead of its scheduled protest on Gandhi Jayanti. The group said the footage was taken two hours before the announced call time and claimed that Mumbai would "rewrite history" during the event.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) shared a video on X showing supporters carrying national flags at Shivaji Park ahead of its scheduled protest on Gandhi Jayanti. The group said the footage was taken two hours before the announced call time and claimed that Mumbai would "rewrite history" during the event.X @ CJP
TNIE online desk
Summary

Security was tightened around Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and Dadar railway station on Friday ahead of a 4 pm protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, despite police denying permission. Additional personnel and barricades were deployed, while some residents opposed the protest over disruption concerns.

Meanwhile, more than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Sanjay Singh, and student activists were detained during a demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Police had denied permission and imposed restrictions in the area.

The protests stem from controversy over the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused Kumar of undermining voters’ rights and demanded his resignation and greater transparency in the appointment of the CEC.

The immediate trigger was a report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to electoral-roll management. Some of the reported objections concerned voter additions, deletions, restoration and registration procedures, with the commissioners reportedly stating in some instances that orders had been issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission has rejected suggestions of a split within the three-member poll panel and maintained that decisions, including those concerning the SIR exercise, were taken unanimously. The poll panel has also disputed allegations of electoral manipulation.

The CJP has demanded that the 2025 voter list be frozen and has called for greater transparency and civil-society participation in the appointment of the CEC.

The party has said it will take the campaign to several states, including Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, before a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi later this month if its demands are not met.

CJP shares legal aid contacts for protesters

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said its Mumbai legal team is ready to assist activists who may be detained during Friday's protest. In a post on X, the group shared contact details for legal help in case of what it described as "illegal detention".

CJP says activists throng Shivaji Park

CM Fadnavis says CEC ‘fake narrative’ has been busted

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the allegations surrounding the CJP protest had been exposed, claiming that the Election Commissioners’ press conference had disproved the narrative being pushed by the protesters. He added that attempts to continue promoting the “fake narrative” would not succeed.

Heavy police deployment at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Security was stepped up around Shivaji Park and Dadar railway station on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepared to hold a protest at 4 pm demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, despite police denying permission.

A large police contingent, including women personnel, along with security teams from other agencies, was deployed at key locations around the park and station to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

When and where will CJP hold a protest in Mumbai? When and where will CJP hold a protest in Mumbai?

The CJP will hold a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area today (Friday). The demonstration begins at 4pm.

Protests planned across Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Goa in coming days

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said protests would be held in Goa, Bengaluru, Patna, Ranchi, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, the party will protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar from late October. The CJP will remain independent and skip the Opposition’s October 6 protest.

Shivaji Park
CEC Gyanesh Kumar
CJP

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The New Indian Express
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