Home Magazine

After pain management, Cryotherapy makes inroads in beauty treatment

The so-called ‘cold therapy’ can not only be used for facial treatment but also to repair damaged and lackluster hair.

Published: 10th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

cold therapy,

For representational purposes

Cryotherapy is well known for its use by athletes for pain management but the realm of this treatment has now extended to the world of beauty.

The so-called ‘cold therapy’ can not only be used for facial treatment but also to repair damaged and lackluster hair.

Essentially, cryotherapy (for the body) involves entering a chamber of liquid nitrogen at temperatures below minus 80 degrees and is said to bring a wealth of benefits, including the reduction of inflammation, healing of sports injuries, and improvement of mental health and wellbeing.

However, in haircare the entire body does not need to be submerged and the procedure can be simply conducted on one’s tresses.

“Cryotherapy for hair is used to seal the hair cuticles with nutrition and also to stimulate collagen. This has to be done in coordination with other ingredients and products,” says Vandana Luthra, founder, VLCC Group, who has recently launched a cryotherapy-based hair treatment called Perfect Finish Ice Cold Treatment.

It uses cryo in combination with hyaluronic acid and anthocyanin (in form of açaí berry).

“This treatment will help reconstruct the cortex damaged by chemical agents and the hair is given further protection with a super sealing of the cuticle through freezing. Sub-zero temperature is used to infuse the ingredients to the deepest layer and to lock them in without exposing hair to further heat damage,” adds Luthra.

Sankalp and Manisha Chopra of KeraSoul who provide a similar cryotreatment for hair at beauty centres in Chennai say, “We have an activator serum that has to be applied; all the nutrients from the serum are locked into the cuticles through the cryo process.

"The process uses fumes as cold as –196 degrees Celsius to detox the scalp and stimulate collagen, apart from a number of other benefits.”

Hair expert Dr Kaveri Jaiswal points out that most treatments use heat that rips the hair of the essential nutrients.

“Hair spas and other hair-boosting procedures all use heating tools and devices which in the long run cause damage. However, with cryotechnology there is no usage of heat, instead the freezing temperatures provide instant relief,” she explains.

But how exactly does cryotherapy work for hair? After application of chemicals and ingredients to boost hair health, a cryo-iron or a cryo-fume generator is used to lock nutrients in.

The treatment, however, needs repetition, similar to using cryotherapy for aches and pains. On the benefits of using the procedure for hair, Luthra explains, “The treatment with negative temperatures is a revolutionary technology where we use hair ironing with a chilled iron at 16 degrees centigrade. It gives immediate relief to traumatised hair. It increases the absorption power of the antioxidants and the repairing elements in the nano particle formulation that we use. It helps the ingredients reach the inner most core of the cortex of the hair to increase and maintain the collagen level, repairs cuticle and modifies the lipophilic shield of sebum and provides a protective shine and shield.”

While cryotherapy is still nascent in India compared to the West, its benefits cannot be undermined. Dr Jaiswal points out, “India is a tropical country and we face heat, humidity and the sun on a daily basis. The natural pigment content in our hair is high. Once the dark element, also known as eumelanin, found naturally in Asian hair gets depleted, the hair looks lifeless. This leads to rapid surface oxidation, reducing hydration and leaves the hair dry and dull. Hair is stripped off its natural lipophilic protective layer due to natural damage and pollution factors. Cryotechnology can help lock in some of these missing elements through the process of freezing. Studies have shown that cryotherapy is known to have aided hair and nail growth especially for chemo patients.”

Ice touch

  • According to several studies, cryotherapy can stimulate hair growth for alopecia and chemotherapy related hair loss in patients

  • It can aid in weight loss by speeding up metabolism through cold thermogenesis

  • Cryofacials use nitrogen in a small directed stream on the face to create constriction and dilation of blood vessels. This increases collagen production and quality of the skin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cryotherapy cold therapy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp