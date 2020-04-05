STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Transforming Cancer Care

This technology helps go into micro-details of a specific cancer.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

cancer

For representational purposes

While words such as cancer and tumour trigger unpleasant feelings and concerns, it is vital to raise awareness on the rising incidence of cancer, preventive measures to tackle the disease, key symptoms to look out for and various treatments available. 

Where do we stand
• India has around 2.25 million cases 
• Over one lakh new cases are registered every year
• The Indian Council of Medical Research estimates that India is likely to register over 17 lakh new cases and over eight lakh deaths by end of 2020

Early detection is key
• More than 80 percent of ovarian, lung, prostate and breast cancer-related mortalities are completely avoidable if detected early

How AI is driving diagnosis
• It ensures quick turnaround time, greater accuracy and error-free results 
• Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies automate the existing diagnostic procedures, aid doctors in report interpretation, and greatly reduce errors in communication 
The term artificial intelligence came about in 1956, and since then, it has evolved immensely. AI is amplifying care for patients with chronic diseases by transforming the way they are diagnosed as well as treated.

The three forms of AI which play a major role in transforming cancer care are: Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Big Data. It is pretty evident that AI smartens up cancer care by interpreting data for a better understanding of cancer mechanisms (from common to rare cancers), offering plausible evidence base through Big Data sets and enhancing cancer treatments through analysis of best practices and trend.

Machine Learning 
It refers to a machine’s potential to swiftly evaluate data and discover patterns, thus extracting information from the data in order to further make informed decisions

Deep Learning 
A more refined version, it does not require any human intervention for the machine to function seamlessly. It plays a vital role in early detection of cancer. 

Big Data 
This technology helps go into micro-details of a specific cancer. Hence, patients won’t be given unnecessary drugs thereby avoiding any adverse secondary effects. Despite advances in AI, there will always be some differences between human and technological execution. Healthcare providers need to adapt to AI. The technology can complement them in making more accurate clinical decisions or even replace human judgement in some functional areas. But a technology-driven bot or machine cannot be receptive to emotional quotients. At present, AI is majorly receptive to structured data in specific formats.

Currently, many AI applications analyse data generated from diagnostic procedures such as imaging, genetic testing and electro-diagnosis and can also provide suggestive actions in a predictive manner with greater granularity. It is an exciting phase of technological transformation as we’ll see AI exhibiting intelligent behaviours to understand human characteristics. The author is Founder and CEO, CORE  Diagnostics

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cancer Cancer care healthcare
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp