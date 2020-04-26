STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Sanoli Chowdhury on the intrigue of monotony

Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Sanoli Chowdhury, who recently released her latest track ‘With Him’, says monotony intrigues her
 

Published: 26th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Sanoli Chowdhury

211A girl in the centre of an urban cityscape, with traffic buzzing all around her. That’s the imagery of singer-songwriter and producer, Sanoli Chowdhury’s latest video, ‘With Him.’ The third track of her new EP, ‘It’s all a Monotonous Game,’ it’s a visual take on monotony and oblivion.The song narrates the story of an individual who is deeply affected by a certain situation, and by constantly dwelling on it, has become unaware of their surroundings. “Life passes by but you’re stuck in the same moment. You’re numb,” says Chowdhury.

She likes this loop, as following a monotonous routine, excites her. “Even though change is the only constant, the idea of repetition is intriguing—being able to live and breathe in the moment.”Most of the videos of Chowdhury’s songs have been shot in Bengaluru. “I’ve met some great people and also those who’ve caused me pain. But it’s helped widen my perspective of life,” she says.

The EP’s lead single ‘Dear Carol’ is a contemplative track with subtle vocals. Named after a friend, it directs attention towards the loss of great friendship.In a similar vein, is the video of the EP’s second track, ‘A Lie That We Lived Together,’ shot in Chowdhury’s home. It portrays a distant relationship between three individuals—supposedly roommates—who are aware that their days to part are near. “It’s not that love has died but that it may never have existed,” she says.

A large part of the videos were visualised by Vaishnavi Nair who directed them too. The record has been mastered at British mastering engineer Mandy Parnell’s iconic studio Black Saloon Studios in London.
At home in Bengaluru with family, Chowdhury says that the impact of Covid-19 on young artists like herself has taken a financial toll as most musicians earn from live shows, but more than that, artistes are 
hit emotionally, she thinks. “Being in such a state hampers creativity.” On the other hand, she feels that things happen for a reason and that sadness helps make music.

The artiste, who has been studying to become a mix engineer, has also been busy producing music and has made a 40-minute-long Lo-Fi playlist that she hopes will be out soon. She plans to collaborate with Mexican electronica musician Murcof and even has a Europe tour lined up.

Most of the videos have been shot in Bengaluru. It’s a place where Chowdhury’s met some great people, as well as those who caused her pain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
indian music indian musician sanoli chowdhury bengaluru singer
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp