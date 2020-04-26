Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Sanoli Chowdhury on the intrigue of monotony

Neha Kirpal By

211A girl in the centre of an urban cityscape, with traffic buzzing all around her. That’s the imagery of singer-songwriter and producer, Sanoli Chowdhury’s latest video, ‘With Him.’ The third track of her new EP, ‘It’s all a Monotonous Game,’ it’s a visual take on monotony and oblivion.The song narrates the story of an individual who is deeply affected by a certain situation, and by constantly dwelling on it, has become unaware of their surroundings. “Life passes by but you’re stuck in the same moment. You’re numb,” says Chowdhury.

She likes this loop, as following a monotonous routine, excites her. “Even though change is the only constant, the idea of repetition is intriguing—being able to live and breathe in the moment.”Most of the videos of Chowdhury’s songs have been shot in Bengaluru. “I’ve met some great people and also those who’ve caused me pain. But it’s helped widen my perspective of life,” she says.

The EP’s lead single ‘Dear Carol’ is a contemplative track with subtle vocals. Named after a friend, it directs attention towards the loss of great friendship.In a similar vein, is the video of the EP’s second track, ‘A Lie That We Lived Together,’ shot in Chowdhury’s home. It portrays a distant relationship between three individuals—supposedly roommates—who are aware that their days to part are near. “It’s not that love has died but that it may never have existed,” she says.

A large part of the videos were visualised by Vaishnavi Nair who directed them too. The record has been mastered at British mastering engineer Mandy Parnell’s iconic studio Black Saloon Studios in London.

At home in Bengaluru with family, Chowdhury says that the impact of Covid-19 on young artists like herself has taken a financial toll as most musicians earn from live shows, but more than that, artistes are

hit emotionally, she thinks. “Being in such a state hampers creativity.” On the other hand, she feels that things happen for a reason and that sadness helps make music.

The artiste, who has been studying to become a mix engineer, has also been busy producing music and has made a 40-minute-long Lo-Fi playlist that she hopes will be out soon. She plans to collaborate with Mexican electronica musician Murcof and even has a Europe tour lined up.

