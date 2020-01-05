Home Magazine

Here is a grain of Austrian history

Hallstatt, a picturesque hamlet in the central European country, has been supplying salt from its mines since the Bronze Age.

Published: 05th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Hallstätter See

A view of Hallstätter See

Once upon a time, salt was the most valuable commodity available to mankind and the picturesque village of Hallstatt around the lake Hallstätter See in Austria was the epicentre of all activity with the world’s first known salt mine named Salzwelten. The village now stands as a testament to the life and development that existed in the Bronze Age but is often left unexplored owing to its offbeat path. A weekend or even a day trip from Woflgang Amadeus Mozart’s hometown of Salzburg leads to this UNESCO World Heritage Site, which translates to ‘city of salt’ in Celtic language.

Hallstatt has yielded a steady supply of salt for 7,000 years and latest archaeological discoveries point to the existence of a rich civilisation dating back to the early part of the first millennium BC. Salt—long known as white gold—was priceless at the time and Hallstatt produced up to a tonne every day, supplying half of Europe, and raising the town to the continent’s richest and a major platform for trading in 800 BC.

All the salt produced was transported for 40 kilometres from Hallstatt to Ebensee via a brine pipeline, which is considered to be one of the world’s oldest pipelines constructed 400 years ago from 13,000 hollowed-out trees.

From left: Miners stack up salt in olden times; a slide into the mines’ deeper levels; rock salts on display inside the mines

The small-town appeal makes Hallstatt stand out among other European destinations. It can literally be toured on foot in 10 minutes and looks like a page out of Johanna Spyri’s children’s book—Heidi. The region pretty much encompasses everything there is to want in a year-round paradise.

The snow-capped mountains towering over the quaint town, reflecting off the banks of the pristine waters is a view to behold. Starting from the fairytale-ish view of the Hallstätter See, a trip to the breathtaking cave in Obertraun and a visit to the Lake Gosau with the mighty Dachstein glacier—Hallstatt has a lot to offer.

Residents value their privacy and most doors ask tourists not to loiter, sit on their porch or use drones for photography. Bad Goisern is popular in the summer with hikers and bikers. In winter,  the ski areas of Dachstein West in Gosau and the Ski and Freeride Arena in neighbouring Obertraun with perfect slope conditions open up.

A walk around the town leads to the local ossuary, which stores a collection of elaborately decorated skulls with the deceased’s name, profession, date of death inscribed on them. There is so little place for cemeteries that every 10 years bones are exhumed and removed into an ossuary, to make room for new burials.    

No trip to Hallstatt is complete without a visit to the prehistoric salt mines. A recent archaeological expedition unearthed a staircase in perfect condition that led down to the mine. Guided tours go down up to three levels and are conducted all day long. Unlike other historical tours which load tourists with monotonous information, these require quite a bit of participation by sliding down the caves and sitting on buggies that were used by the ancient miners.

The jaunt ends on a high with a funicular ride that allows for a bird’s eye view of the town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Austria Austrain history
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp