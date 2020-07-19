STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'Murder in Shimla' book: This classic whodunit creates true suspense in the hills

Bulbul Sharma’s vivid descriptions and intriguing characters truly recreate the British Raj in India, reminding one of Agatha Christie’s famous whodunits.

Published: 19th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

People walk on snow covered roads amid heavy snowfall in Shimla on Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Representational picture of Shimla (File | PTI)

The Political Officer to the Hill States was the first Englishman to build a house in Shimla in 1822 and soon everyone wanted an elegant villa in Shimla.

By 1880, there were scores of houses scattered over the hillside. Later, a grand house that looked like a crooked Gothic castle was built for the Viceroy and other houses with English names sprang up like wild mushrooms all over the hillsides.

Quiet, serene Shimla, a remote hill village with just a few shepherds’ huts, now grew into a bustling, elegant town, a town which reminded the English of home.”

The year is 1940 during World War II, and Mrs Maud Tweedy, who runs a little garden school and writes romantic stories for a women’s magazine in London, sits in her old cottage in Shimla, the hill station that remains “cool and aloof” during India’s hot summer months.

Somewhere in the backdrop of this idyllic landscape, a mystery awaits its unsuspecting residents.

Bulbul Sharma’s vivid descriptions and intriguing characters truly recreate the British Raj in India, reminding one of Agatha Christie’s famous whodunits.

The author’s personal connection with Shimla goes back a long way. Her grandfather worked for the British government. Her mother was born there, and Bulbul grew up listening to many stories about her English friends.

Having regularly visited Shimla as a child during her summer vacations, she says that the queen of the hills during the Raj was always full of scandals.

“The English ladies who came up for the ‘season’ really did not have much to do, and life was quite free and easy here unlike in Delhi which was very proper,” she says. 

Bulbul adds that Kipling often wrote about these women and so did many other English writers who visited Shimla.

One of the relatively unknown stories in the book is a ‘hushed up’ incident about the Viceroy’s daughter who eloped with a Maharaja but came back after a week declaring that he was the most boring man in the world. Another is a tale about a ‘separation bell’ being rung at a Shimla hotel at five in the morning by a kind and considerate manager in order to warn his guests to return to their own rooms.

Researching for the book led Bulbul to read several others that were published during the period in question, such as Simla: Past and Present by Sir Edward John Buck, Charles Allen’s Plain Tales from the Raj and The Memsahibs:

The Women of Victorian India by Pat Barr. Further, she read many personal letters written by British women in the 1940s, which are in the India Office Library collection at the British Library in London.

Apart from this, she adds that the National Archives in Delhi also has quite a few interesting documents from the era. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Murder in Shimla book review Murder in Shimla Bulbul Sharma books
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp