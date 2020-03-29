STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Musical activism: Jazz drummer Tarun Balani’s 'Seasonal Affected Beats'

The music of 2°, which Balani says was greatly inspired by Amitav Ghosh’s book The Great Derangement, is composed like a suite, with each piece leading to the other.

Tarun Balani

Jazz drummer Tarun Balani’s solo project, Seasonal Affected Beats, is out with its debut EP, 2°.  The album is intended to be a comment on our changing environment, drawing influence from the climate change movement. Balani’s hope is to portray a different imagined reality, hopefully, a positive one, of what the world might look like.

The music of 2°, which Balani says was greatly inspired by Amitav Ghosh’s book The Great Derangement, is composed like a suite, with each piece leading to the other. It is to be considered as separate movements within the suite. “While I’ve drawn inspiration from heavy subjects like climate change, mental health and digital existentialism, unfortunately we are all living this reality. For me as an artist, I became the narrative rather than seeking one” he says.

The EP was an outcome of living in an apocalyptic world (read Delhi’s pollution levels) and the impending dangers of climate change. Balani says he felt compelled and even responsible to depict this through his music. “Typically, we read or watch these dystopic narratives, which are often portrayed in a negative light. I wanted to present a positive perspective while bringing attention to the subject,” he says.

Balani has musically depicted this in the opening track called Prelude, which is a call for action, with the crescendo creating a feeling of urgency for the need to address climate change. The title track, 2°, is one that portrays pain through the sounds of the muted trumpet, while also leaving listeners with a sense of calm with lush piano and synths’ sounds towards the end of the tune.

The track, For Naima, has been written for Balani’s three-year-old niece as a tribute. “I want to tell her that I was talking about important issues and was thinking about our collective future,” he shares. ‘
Another track called  Let the Light In has Balani collaborating with singer-songwriter Kavya Trehan. “I always enjoy bringing unfinished music and sketches to the bandstand with my band, Dharma, and I took the same approach with her. There was a synergy in our musical aesthetic,” says the musician.

Interestingly, one of the tracks, Dr Escher, also samples a passage of powerful words from one of Dr BR Ambedkar’s speeches. He says the words and the ideals they espouse are timeless, especially now when the need is to counter the threat posed by biases. Balani thinks that prejudice in the form of racism, sexism and casteism continues to reside in the subconscious. It finds place in popular discourse and unfortunately, influences both words and actions that come from a position of privilege, entitlement and ignorance.

Balani strives to create music that’s meaningful and socially relevant. He feels artists possess a great deal of power, which has made him conscious of the kind of music he associates with. “That’s why I’ve been hesitant about computer music as I feel it lacks the tactile, responsive and emotional feeling when one plays an instrument,” says Balani.

Instead, he uses a form of sensory percussion with which he creates something called ‘improvised electronic music’. It allows him to compose, produce and improvise through performative drum gestures. This gives him control of live generative visuals, lights and synthesisers.

In the future, Seasonal Affected Beats is planning a trans-media show called 2°, in which Balani will incorporate various themes such as rapid urbanisation and other socio-political issues within the performance. “I envision Seasonal Affected Beats to be a way of engaging with my audiences. Hence, building the context of the live performance with these themes is crucial,” he says.

QUICK TAKES

Your current state of mind: Calm

If not a musician, you would be: A photographer, designer or a film-maker

Your idea of a perfect day: Spending time at home with my partner, going for a run, and enjoying a cup of coffee with a book

