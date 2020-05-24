Singer-songwriter Rohan Solomon’s new release, harbinger of hope

Neha Kirpal By

Global outreach and unity in the music space has never been more pronounced than in the current times. It was this togetherness that became the foundation of singer-songwriter Rohan Solomon’s recently launched song ‘Keep Holding On,’ for which he brought together people from 20 cities across nine countries.

All the artists in it, including Gurugram-based Chezin, New York-based Sasha Prendes and The Heichel Sisters, are Solomon’s friends. He received audio clips from their home studios followed by video clips, while some sent video clips of themselves singing along the song.

“It felt huge to blend their voices with mine. This was important because musicians are not the only ones going through this, we all are,” says the composer, vocal coach and audio engineer. For this reason, he also featured two nurses in the video, as a tribute to them, and other medical professionals, who’ve been risking their lives to keep everyone else safe. Previously, Solomon had released a trilogy of tracks—‘Hard To Breathe’, ‘Time’ and ‘Blue Sky’—with his band ‘By Chance’.

The three songs address issues such as pollution and environmental degradation, and how we need to make a change in our lives to make a positive difference to our environment. The topic is very close to Rohan’s heart as he is asthmatic, so the ability to breathe with ease is something that he does not take for granted. However, it just so happened that all three songs ended up forming a kind of theme, which he felt needed to be shared with the world.

He adds that all his songs usually have a message of some sort—sometimes true stories, sometimes fiction and sometimes just fun songs that don’t necessarily make people think too much. Recently, Solomon did a charity gig in collaboration with an organisation called Dilli Seva, to generate funds for daily wagers who have lost their jobs and don’t know where their next meal is coming from. He is also supporting the initiative called Masks for India, an organisation that makes masks and delivers them to needy people through the local police. He’s making the most of his time right now working on new material, producing an album, and a couple of singles for other artists. He has also taught himself two new music production software.