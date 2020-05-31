Virtual tour: Now you too can be 'on top of the world' on Mt Everest with this app

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Standing proud against the clear blue skies with the icy peaks glittering like diamonds in the sun—the picture of Mt Everest is imprinted in everyone’s minds.

Each year, thousands embark on their quest to reach the top of the world. For the others, who cannot go on the trek, virtual tours are the best bet.

Take the tour on Air Pano, which comes in two parts, making it easier to choose what you want to see. You can also download the app Mount Everest 3D.

It navigates the trekking routes and also takes you close to the peaks in a beautiful three-dimensional way.

From getting to figure out the trekking routes to checking all the peaks and taking a peek into the many villages in the shadow of the mountains and, of course, the base camp, it’s a wondrous and spectacular way to get really close to the great mountain range.

Starting off at the base camp, against the Khumbu icefall, you find colourful tents pitched all along, almost matching the colourful prayer flags flitting in the wind beside them.

The colours are a beautiful contrast against the rocky and snowy terrain, broken by a slim strip of ice blue water.

From the base camp, one can see what is known as the western shoulder of the Everest. The camp is also flanked on all sides by as many as nine peaks.

At the foot of the Ama Dablam peak is the Dingboche village. The Everest, flanked by the Nuptse and the Lhotse mountains, is clearly visible from here.

What is fascinating is how in this arid area with just rocks, boulders and snow all around and sans any trace of greenery, there is still so much beauty.

Turn your head towards any direction and chances are that you will find at least three peaks beckoning you.

The life force of the Everest—the Imja River—is a gushing, icy blue water body. Take your cursor a little further from the river and you will be face to face with the Kala Patthar.

Stark and black against the clear hues of blue and white all around, it may look nondescript, but the view from atop of this can take your breath away.

You feel like in the centre of Zen universe—your head almost touching the clouds and your eyes taking in the vast beauty of the entire range.

Review: Virtual Tour Mt. Everest

For more:The virtual tour on Air Pano is the best way to see the Mahalangur Range, which boasts four of the Earth’s six highest peaks, including Mt Everest.

The app Mount Everest 3D—available across various operating systems—uses high-resolution images of the WorldView-2 satellite. One can follow the trail from Lukla via the base camp to the top of the world.

