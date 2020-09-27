STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Make your home a better place by embracing sustainable interior designing

Sustainable decor is the newest global design trend that ensures a lighter footprint on the planet.

Published: 27th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

It’s about choosing products that use minimal resources, items that last, or can be reused to make sure we leave the world in a healthy state and create less waste.

It’s about choosing products that use minimal resources, items that last, or can be reused to make sure we leave the world in a healthy state and create less waste.

The intention of sustainable design (also called environmental design) is to make sure there are no negative impacts on the environment by using skilful, sensitive design.

It’s about choosing products that use minimal resources, items that last, or can be reused to make sure we leave the world in a healthy state and create less waste. Here are some broad thumb rules to go by.

Choose Natural Materials: Being conscious of what the products are made of, what impact they have on the environment and how they affect your immediate household environment is of vital importance now. So, seek out wicker, bamboo, cotton and clay which are natural materials that breathe and let the people around them breathe too. The options are abundant and designers across the world have noticed the importance of sustainability to incorporate natural materials which have now become worldwide trends.

Recycle and Upcycle: This is about taking an item that is no longer needed or wanted and giving it new life as something that is either useful or creative. There are many fantastic ideas and  communities involved in the upcycling movement, in particular things like old doors, windows and pallets. If you search online, you will find plenty of tips to inspire you.

Value Vintage: Appreciate the old, the handmade, the things that stand the test of time, the ones which feel loved under your fingers and tell stories of people who made them. Choosing pieces from secondhand stores and other places where you can select items that already exist, you are reducing your impact on the world and often saving some cash. You will find better quality items made in the past and pieces with character and history. Going on a treasure hunt at a garage sale or kabuki bazaar can be exciting and fun.

Control your Carbon Footprint: Your carbon footprint relates to how much energy is needed to produce something you use. One way to reduce this is by buying locally where you can, or at least buying products that are sourced locally. The closer you are to the manufacturer of all the processes involved in making a piece of furniture or homeware, the less time and energy is spent on fuel, meaning less impact on the environment.

More from Magazine.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home decor interior designing
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp