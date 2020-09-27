Make your home a better place by embracing sustainable interior designing

Express News Service By

The intention of sustainable design (also called environmental design) is to make sure there are no negative impacts on the environment by using skilful, sensitive design.

It’s about choosing products that use minimal resources, items that last, or can be reused to make sure we leave the world in a healthy state and create less waste. Here are some broad thumb rules to go by.

Choose Natural Materials: Being conscious of what the products are made of, what impact they have on the environment and how they affect your immediate household environment is of vital importance now. So, seek out wicker, bamboo, cotton and clay which are natural materials that breathe and let the people around them breathe too. The options are abundant and designers across the world have noticed the importance of sustainability to incorporate natural materials which have now become worldwide trends.

Recycle and Upcycle: This is about taking an item that is no longer needed or wanted and giving it new life as something that is either useful or creative. There are many fantastic ideas and communities involved in the upcycling movement, in particular things like old doors, windows and pallets. If you search online, you will find plenty of tips to inspire you.

Value Vintage: Appreciate the old, the handmade, the things that stand the test of time, the ones which feel loved under your fingers and tell stories of people who made them. Choosing pieces from secondhand stores and other places where you can select items that already exist, you are reducing your impact on the world and often saving some cash. You will find better quality items made in the past and pieces with character and history. Going on a treasure hunt at a garage sale or kabuki bazaar can be exciting and fun.

Control your Carbon Footprint: Your carbon footprint relates to how much energy is needed to produce something you use. One way to reduce this is by buying locally where you can, or at least buying products that are sourced locally. The closer you are to the manufacturer of all the processes involved in making a piece of furniture or homeware, the less time and energy is spent on fuel, meaning less impact on the environment.