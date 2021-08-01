STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Romancing the rains: NCPA workshop based on poet Kalidasa’s verses promises to provoke multiple layers of and poetic thoughts

The sessions look at the themes of love, longing and anticipation as interspersed with changing rhythms of nature in the monsoon.

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Guest Speaker Subodh Poddar

Guest Speaker Subodh Poddar

The monsoons have arrived with a bang in most parts of the country and poems are certainly the flavour of the season. After all, poetry and the rains have a romantic and emotional connection like no other. Making most of this unbeatable combination is the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), which has lined up a virtual workshop that celebrates the clouds. The Mumbai-based cultural powerhouse’s ‘Monsoon with Meghdoot’ puts the spotlight on the legendary Sanskrit poet Kalidasa’s verses while honouring the written art form.

The sessions look at the themes of love, longing and anticipation as interspersed with changing rhythms of nature in the monsoon. The workshop seeks to get people to look deeper into a simple idea and to develop multiple layers of creative thoughts. It is designed for those pursuing literature, dance, music, writing or keen to work on theatre production on Kalidasa.

Swapnokalpa Dasgupta

Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head of Dance, NCPA, says, “The connection to the monsoon is the story itself where the Yaksha has been banished from the heavens, and he sends the clouds as his messenger to his wife. When the Yaksha looked up, he saw the huge monsoon cloud as if a huge elephant was bending down to drink water, and that is the type of cloud that he spoke about. This itself shows how much thought goes into that one little simple sentence.”

The sessions conducted by Dr Rishiraj Pathak, a poet, musician, dance litterateur and Sanskrit scholar, will have guest speakers Piyal Bhattacharya, Subodh Poddar and Sandhya Raman focussing on dance, visual art and costume design respectively. The verses illustrated in the workshop have been chosen based on the richness of poetic devices, depth of imagery and profundity of the emotive engagement. 

The team has chosen 24 shlokas, which give an essence of the entire Meghdhoot. Pathak says, “Being a contemporary Sanskrit poet myself, I have immensely benefited from intensive study of Sanskrit poetry as it has not only enhanced my poetic abilities but has also inspired me to be able to see animate in the inanimate.”

Kalidasa’s work is no less than a masterclass for understanding the power of the right words in poetry. “For example, just in the first verse itself, Kalidasa masterfully uses the word ‘kanta’ to refer to the Yakshini, instead of the word ‘bharya’, which is also commonly used to refer to the wife. ‘Kanta’ in Sanskrit refers to the newly-wed beloved wife, while ‘bharya’ refers to a wife who must be taken care of. Just by choosing the word ‘kanta’ instead of ‘bharya’ here, Kalidasa has already offered the relational context between the Yaksh and Yakshini,” explains Pathak.

Sahitya or the content of the poem can be stretched to one’s imagination and can be interpreted differently. Costume designer Sandhya Raman, who finds the poem romantic, states, “The desire and love the yaksha wants to express can be shown through the colours, texture of fabrics and design of costumes in dance drama productions.”

Monsoon with meghdoot
Began on July 28; Upcoming ones are on Aug 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 6.30 pm on Zoom; Fee: Rs 2,000; 
Age Group: 18+ years; Details: ncpamumbai.com
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCPA Monsoon with Meghdoot Kalidasa
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp