Vedic wisdom dispels covid darkness

All we can do is seek the light within ourselves till the sun shines back in the clear sky  

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

sunrise, hope

For representational purpose

The pandemic has cast its shadow like black cloud in our lives and rained havoc in our livelihood. We locked ourselves indoors and shut our windows with double tape in fear and anxiety. What we desperately seek is some light, even a small spark, to help us see in this darkness. 

Human reactions have been at all levels—physical, emotional and mental—but not on the spiritual one. Physically, we fought it by wearing masks, sanitising our environment and distancing people physically. Emotionally we cried for the loss of our loved ones while dealing with unprecedented fear and anxiety. On an intellectual front, human mind was spent on discovering vaccinations and getting it to the masses in the fastest way possible. 

Incomplete Life Experience
While the above reactions dealt with the problems of the phenomenal world, our spiritual reality has been left unattended. All our thoughts have been turned towards our material world fixes and little towards the power of human life. This leads to loss of energy or life force when we carry on our daily duties. We feel comfortable but not calm. We experience success but not joy. We step out of our homes but are scared and fearful of our environment. This is like walking on a path at night without any street lamp.  

Vedic Wisdom
Spirituality is the inner light like a torch on our path. This is the place where Vedic wisdom comes to the rescue, as to why reinvent the energy wheel? After all, our Vedic roots talk about the power of consciousness and places it much higher than our phenomenal existence. 

In the Bhagwad Gita, Arjuna faces a similar predicament. Even after preparing for the war and having a fair chance of winning it, Arjuna submits that his mind is engulfed in the mental fog of darkness. He wants to resign himself from the battle as he cannot trust his intellect itself! Many of us are caught up in self-doubt more so in the pandemic aftermath and do not know what to believe in or how to rebuild lives from this point. 

Ignorance is darkness and Wisdom is the remover of darkness. That’s why we call the person a ‘Guru’, who is ‘remover of darkness’. The word ‘guru’ comes from two words ‘gu’ meaning darkness, and ‘ru’ meaning its remover. ‘Guru’, to me, refers to the wisdom itself and not to any person. Bhagwad Gita is the ‘guru’ as it removes the darkness and clarifies our insight with wisdom on our path. 

Awaken Your Soulprint
The first step is to awaken to the spiritual self. The spirituality refers to the science of our soul. What works in the spiritual realm is to see with our eyes closed, to walk to a horizon we cannot see, and to experience our reality as being unreal. We might try to interpret spirituality by applying material world rules but it doesn’t work that way. When we move our awareness from the outer towards the inner, we awaken to our spiritual self. We focus on our intentions and realisations more than on our actions and experiences, and enrich ourselves more than making ourself richer. 

We can do this by using the four inner tools in the new post-pandemic world. The first tool is to enrich yourself by seeking Spiritual Wisdom, in ways such as reading and reflecting on this article itself. The second tool is to Practice what you learn from such reflections and realisations, in your everyday life. The third tool is to keep the Faith in the higher power. As a child trusts his/her parents so do all souls need to trust the Super soul or God in whatever name one might choose to call it. Our faith gives us unexplainable strength to fight any hardships we face. 

The last tool is to Surrender yourself in devotion. Like a sailboat once blown surrenders its sails to the wind for its journey forward, we need to act and let go of our attachments to results and surrender to the cosmic flow of energy. 

When we are awakened we wake up with a spring in our feet and our being. This inner life force taps into our limitless energy and becomes our guiding light. A wise man once said, it is better to wear shoes than to carpet the whole world. Anyone can seek wisdom as it belongs to the people who seek it. You shall get what you truly seek. All we can do is seek the light within ourself till the sun shines back in the clear blue sky.

Aditya Nath is a writer and life coach (www.awakenyoursoulprint.com)

