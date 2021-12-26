In Abstract Company  

Noor Anand Chawla By

When Shikha Sinha was a young girl growing up in Bihar, she spent hours lost in an imaginary world - abound with lights and colours. Her progression to being an artist, whose chosen form is abstract art, therefore, was a natural one. Hence, it's no wonder that her latest solo exhibition, 'Pierced by The Light of the Stars' in Delhi, showcases abstractionism in varied ways in each of the 14 paintings on display.

"I believe that everything in this world is abstract and what we see is limited by the resources we have access to. Our perception is limited by our physical being and we feel only that which our internal and external organs feel. Seeing beyond this point requires a depth of knowledge that isn't limited to the physical realm. Think of the sky which has no shape and the birds that fly through it without leaving any marks of their passage," explains Sinha about the theme of the show.

According to Sinha, her work is a snapshot of her personal life. She says, "It takes a lot of mental and physical effort to make a painting and each painting takes something out of you - a piece of your soul.

Her paintings consist of geometric shapes and a profusion of lines presented on canvas with a striking colour story. The stark imagery symbolises significant aspects of her life and work, while the colours emulate the best of nature.

One of her paintings stands apart from the others due to its prominent gold disk placed in the centre. Explained as the symbol of Vaibhav Laxmi - the powerful female spirit - the work is set in dark tones yet awash in subtle light, indicating that it is the feminine spirit of Goddess Laxmi which is the true bearer of wealth.

By Sinha's own admission, the piece de resistance, however, is the painting that represents the eightfold path of Buddha. Its central square depicts the interconnectedness of people and shows that all sequences and situations in the unfolding of these eight paths are inevitable.

The exhibit took over two years to put together and is on display till December 30 in the Capital. Sinha, who has participated in international exhibitions such as the Buddha World Peace exhibit in Bodhgaya, the Celebration show in Delhi's Kumar Gallery, and one in Perugia, Italy, believes that abstract art as a medium best represents her vision and penchant for exploring a variety of subjects through her work. It also allows her to highlight the fluid nature of memories and feelings.

Shaji Punchathu, the owner of Gallery 1000A, lauds this aspect of Sinha's work. Through his gallery, and its parent body for the promotion of the arts known as Kalarang Foundation, Punchathu's aim has always been to promote contemporary art.

On this collaboration, he says, "Each of Shikha's abstract pieces is interesting and unique, and collaborating with her has been a wonderful experience."

'Pierced by The Light of the Stars'

At Gallery 1000A, Delhi

Till December 30

