STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

The medical futurists: Hyderabad techies launch AI tool to forecast number of hospital beds needed to tackle Covid

They think that as Covid-19 itself is an unprecedented phenomenon, they are not going to make any predictions that could cause panic in the public

Published: 18th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sateesh and Mahita are the lead contributors in the research paper.

While most of us were sharing and retweeting SOS messages about #urgentneed for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders on social media, a group of techies from Telangana did something different. They slogged on weekends for three months to work out a solution that predicts how many hospital beds the state needs in the near future.

“Being forewarned is being forearmed. States can use this information to be Covid-ready, perhaps convert schools and colleges as hospitals to deal with emergencies,” say the team members, comprising Hyderabad-based working professionals Sateesh Kumar Talupuri, Shruti Galande, Mahita GM, Vasundhara Konanki, and Chiru Hasini Tondapu. 

They used last year’s data sourced from the Covid care website of Telangana, to predict the requirements. They developed this as part of their project for Great Learning, a professional higher education firm. “We learnt to leverage time series analysis to estimate bed occupancy based on the Covid-19 positive and active cases,” explains Talupuri. However, the predictions should be treated as guidelines and not as the final word, the team warns. Predictions need years of data and currently, the team has enough only to predict the situation June 2021 onwards.

According to their model, first the number of active cases is predicted. They have seen that an average of 22 percent of active cases are hospitalised. Of these, the share of private oxygen beds is 27.6 percent and the government oxygen beds 20.4 percent. The students used the modelling and predictions for April 2021 and forecasted that the number of active cases were doubling every week. This model can be applied to the data available in the other states as well.

Says Talupuri, “Based on recent past data collected post the lockdown, our model predicts that in the next two to four weeks, cases will come down to almost 0.” And interestingly, Telangana did record 1.5 percent  positive cases in mid-June, and the state decided to end the lockdown. The team is keen to develop a complete interface and translate it into a mobile/cloud/web app.

The model also takes into account triggers that can change the requirement. For example, in July the state celebrates Bonalu and it could lead to crowding. The festival could be a trigger. “We introduce these triggers into our AI-model and it throws up a new set of predictions. Similarly, we can predict the number of beds we may need if public spaces such as cinema halls are open,” says Mahita, who works for Google.

They think that as Covid-19 itself is an unprecedented phenomenon, they are not going to make any predictions that could cause panic in the public and would rather submit their academic project to the state government for further action. “We are looking at translating this project into something that makes us third wave-ready,” Talupuri says. We shall ride and conquer this wave. 

According to their model, first the number of active cases is predicted. An average of 22 percent of active cases are hospitalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospital beds AI tool hyderabad
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp