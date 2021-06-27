STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'The Story Quilt Edited & Compiled' book review: A patchwork of tales

This collection of eight children’s stories includes translations from Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Punjabi and Sindhi.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Books

For representational purposes

This collection of eight children’s stories includes translations from Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Punjabi and Sindhi. Harshikaa Udasi writes that the idea took root when she realised that her mother tongue, Sindhi, was fading into oblivion. This led her to an interesting quest—sourcing stories written by authors in different Indian languages. Delightful illustrations by Dr Sherline Pimenta K accompany each tale—distinctive in terms of drawing, colour scheme and composition.

‘Ragho’s Story’ in Maithili is about an eight-year-old village boy who feels alienated and suffocated by the discipline in his hostel. Written by Dr Ushakiran Khan, the story is “a graduation from isolation to assimilation of the rural and the urban”, elaborates Savita, its translator. ‘Oink! Oink!!’, a Konkani story by Meena Kakodkar, is about five-year-old Sharv who brings home a piglet even though the elders in his house are horrified. They decide to ‘purify’ the house by sprinkling it with cow dung.

‘Ghost Kid’s Netscapade’ is an Assamese story about a ghost child who explores the world of computers, video games and social media—only to discover that spirits do not need machines, as they already have special powers. Translator Rupalim Patgiri believes that young readers will identify with the story’s curious and demanding protagonist. In similar vein is ‘A Flight of Fancy’, a Sindhi story that portrays the conflict between needs and wants. Issardas’ special scooter has feelings and emotions. In its desire for freedom, it takes off on its own one day, only to realise that it is meant for a life of bondage with its master. Its celebrated author, Dr Hundraj Balwani, has written more than 100 books in Sindhi, Hindi and Gujarati.

A Kannada story by KP Poornachandra Tejasvi, ‘Maara’s Mission’, is about an old watchman. His methods of dealing with problems, however, are effective, and beneath a foolish exterior, he possesses extraordinary intelligence. Likewise is ‘Miya Fuski vs the Trickster’, a Gujarati story originally written in the 1940s by Jivram Joshi, a pioneering author of Gujarati children’s literature. When the Thakur of Rajpur asks him to deliver some money, the iconic Miya Fuski uses his wit and presence of mind to outsmart a trickster. Translator Vaishali Shroff is an award-winning children’s author and columnist.

‘Humi’s Cricket Team’ is a simple yet poignant Kashmiri story about a girl who loves to play cricket. Humi dreams of going to the moon and using its large empty stretches of land as a pitch for her cricket team. The story’s author, Ghulam Nabi Aatash, has written and translated more than 40 books in Urdu and Kashmiri. The Punjabi story with a big heart, ‘The R Word’, has Neema, a young boy, bullied by boys in school for being a Tibetan refugee. Neema’s grandfather then explains to him the true meaning of ‘refugee’—respect, responsibility and return. 

In all, the book is an eclectic mix of stories spanning across India’s varied regions. The plurality and uniqueness of its narrative are showcased by way of diverse themes, moods and messages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Story Quilt Edited & Compiled The Story Quilt Harshikaa Udasi Book Review
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp