STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Fighting Covid during pregnancy

It is overwhelming to find oneself Covid-19 positive while being pregnant.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

pregnancy

For representational purposes

It is overwhelming to find oneself Covid-19 positive while being pregnant. Contrary to the earlier findings of there being no vertical transmission of the virus from the mother to the fetus, recent studies suggest that there may be a probability. Keep the following things in mind. 

1. Medicate strictly under the guidance and supervision of your obstetrician or physician. People start self-medicating or using home remedies as a means to recover from Covid-19 symptoms. But for a pregnant woman, this could be dangerous. Whatever goes crosses the placenta, which may affect the baby.

2. Breathing exercises will help increase lung capacity and its overall functioning. Pregnancy itself is known to alter the body’s immunity, making an expecting mother prone to viral infections. As the pregnancy progresses, the growing baby pushes against the diaphragm, reducing the lung capacity. You can begin with deep inhalations and exhalations, anulom-vilom, pursed lip breathing, and Om chanting that allows you to breathe deeply.

3. Loss of smell, taste and appetite can make it difficult to focus on nutrition and nearly impossible to eat when symptoms are full-blown but pregnant women have to focus on balanced meals. Each meal should have carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

4. Hydration is important for everybody but particularly pregnant women as it helps maintain the levels of amniotic fluid that is home for the baby. Additionally, the increased blood volume is supported by the mother’s fluid intake. Water helps flush out toxins.

5. If your body is fighting Covid-19, make it a point to use your mind to create high-energy thoughts. Anxiety is bad for you. 

There is currently no data to suggest that the Covid-19 infection in an expecting mother increases the risk of pregnancy loss or pre-term labour. Nor is there any evidence to show the teratogenic effect on the growing baby. Keep this positive news in mind but make sure to speed up recovery. 

The author is a pregnancy/childbirth and lactation specialist and also a physiotherapist and founder of Therhappy that provides antenatal and postnatal care

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid coronavirus pregnancy covid pregnancy
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp