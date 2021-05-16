A brave new swirl: Designer Maheka Mirpuri unveils her Spring Summer 2'1 collection, Fearless Fuchsia

Shilpi Madan By

The name says it all, doesn’t it? Resonating with the current mood and the ongoing pandemic, fashion designer Mahika Mirpuri’s Spring Summer range is all about embracing change and moving forward fearlessly, with confidence and easy glamour.In the midst of this pandemic, nothing seems more comforting than softer, easier fabrics and looser silhouettes, which is exactly what Mirpuri has done.

Edgy cuts in Swiss cotton, mull and stretch georgette rev up your mood, bringing in a breath of sheer cool. From zippered long dresses, to short flowy ones, off shoulder blousons to exaggerated sleeves, bee enamel buttoned play suits to voluminous kaftans, this collection has it all.

The leitmotif here is Tie-Dye, so the series is a veritable riot of colour. Eye-popping reds, pinks, blues and purples combine with watery textures in turquoise, aquamarine and azure that add a fun splash. Full of energy for the strong liberated women, it’s all about bringing colour and positivity into your wardrobe.

“I have brought in a unique handpainted bird in this collection, as a symbol of freedom. She flies to her own destination, colourful and fun in her demeanour as she leads you into another zone,” says Mirpuri.

Cheerful colours bring her palette alive in cherry reds, cobalt, amethyst as they rush through the blues. Each strong silhouette comes with its own unique, strong complexion—refreshing, and exuding energy in easy comfort. It is an instant mood-lifter. “Happiness is a must, especially in the present situation across the world,” she explains.

Another mood lifter is the golden belt that moonlights as a harness pegged with gleaming scorpions, fish and owls, or even as a glam chain nestling with tiny chic bows across your shirt.So, go ahead, bring in the summer with this swirl of colour by logging on to mahekamirpuri.com.