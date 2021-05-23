STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

A question of survival

In early April, 35-year-old Shaoli Rudra, a thalassaemia patient based in Mumbai, tweeted an urgent appeal to the municipal corporation of the city.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

blood, thalassaemia

For representational purposes

In early April, 35-year-old Shaoli Rudra, a thalassaemia patient based in Mumbai, tweeted an urgent appeal to the municipal corporation of the city. She said, “How about vaccinating those under 45 who have major health issues? That vaccine should go to everyone who is compromised. Your eligibility criteria can be, quite literally, the death of many of them!” Sadly, Rudra succumbed to Covid-19 complications two weeks after sharing this tweet. 

Even though subsequently, the eligibility criterion was broadened to include those above 18, for thalassaemics like her, it was too late. A rare genetic blood disorder, thalassaemia hampers the ability of the human body to make haemoglobin for red blood cells, a shortage of which can lead to the failure of multiple organs and even death. Unless they resort to expensive and risky bone marrow transplantations, thalassaemia major patients require regular blood transfusions for survival; as frequently as every two weeks. Unfortunately, blood has been hard to come by during the pandemic. 

Nanni Singh, CEO of ShowCase Events and parent to a thalassaemic patient, describes the situation succinctly: “The fear of the pandemic led to a huge shortage of blood, as donors were scared to come to hospitals. Blood banks dried up and patients were running from pillar to post. Many hospitals shut down their thalassaemia transfusion units to convert into beds for Covid-19 handling, so our patients had nowhere to go for their transfusions. Just imagine the nightmare we have been living—no blood and fear of contracting the virus.”

In a speech delivered last year at an Indian Red Cross Society event, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stated, “India has the largest number of children with thalassaemia major in the world, about one to 1.5 lakh.” Seven years ago, the Thalassaemia Patients Advocacy Group (TPAG), a wing of Thalassaemics India society, was formed to protect the interests of the patients. Currently, their fight has been focused on priority allotment of vaccinations to thalassaemics, in addition to provision of safe and hygienic spaces in hospitals to continue blood transfusions.

Nehal Dhingra, a founding member of the group, has been at the forefront of this fight. She says, “We have lost a few of our members to Covid-19 due to thalassaemia-specific complications. These situations could have been avoided. With common entry and exit points, visiting hospitals for blood transfusions means greater exposure to the virus.” For people with serious underlying issues like thalassaemia, timely vaccination, irrespective of the age eligibility yardstick, could have been their best chance at survival. 

“The fear of the pandemic led to a huge shortage of blood, as donors were scared to come to hospitals to donate. Blood banks dried up and patients were running from pillar to post.” 
Nanni Singh, CEO, ShowCase Events and parent to a thalassemic patient
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rudra thalassaemics thalassaemia
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp