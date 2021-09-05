STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Takes two to tango: Ritviz and Nucleya team up to tell stories through music

It is widely known in the eclectic world of indie music that they had wanted to work together and had often discussed it.

Published: 05th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ritviz Srivastava aka Ritviz and Udyan Sagar, better-known as Nucleya:Anirudh Agarwal

Ritviz Srivastava aka Ritviz and Udyan Sagar, better-known as Nucleya

It is not every day that two of India’s most popular and distinctive indie artists collaborate on a music album. Pune-based singer-songwriter, electronic musician and record producer Ritviz Srivastava aka Ritviz and electronic music producer Udyan Sagar, better-known as Nucleya, have amalgamated their diverse styles and age-experiences to create their new album Baaraat. And their age gap actually worked—the different sensibilities and approaches of 41-year-old Nucleya and 25-year-old Ritviz’s have brought youthful sobriety to the compositions. 

It is widely known in the eclectic world of indie music that they had wanted to work together and had often discussed it. Over the last two years, these abstract conversations became a serious collaboration. The album, which will release over an eight-week period with a new song every Friday, tells the story of a union, of different stages of an equation and the different feelings (and quirks) that make a relationship beautiful and complex. The music reveals the intensity of an experimental union and subsequent growth that has created an epic collection with Ritviz’s classical music-tinged stories and Nucleya’s penchant for different sounds.

Recorded in Goa earlier this year, each track is a chapter in a story. The first single ‘Sathi’, which was released on August 13, is about what happens at the beginning of a relationship. And the song, which is the second of 22 releases that the team of two will launch by the end of 2021, is about missing someone integral to your life—perhaps the one that got away, the one in your life or the one you imagine being with in the future. 

Best known for his song ‘Udd Gaye’ featured on A.I.B.’s official YouTube channel, Ritviz bagged the 2017 Bacardi House Party Sessions. He was in the Forbes 30 Under 30 India List 2021. Recently, his song ‘Sun Toh’ was used in the Netflix series Mismatched.  His album partner Nucleya co-founded the group Bandish Projekt in 1998, which he left in 2007. In 2013, he launched his first album Koocha Monster. Though he is the older of the two, Ritviz is his teacher in many ways. Nucleya says, “I love the way he finds inspiration. He draws it from people and experiences.

I love the manner in which he feels certain emotions to channel into his creative process. His is a beautiful way of approaching life and using it to create art.” Necleya also loves Ritviz’s ability to tell stories and build a narrative-led, immersive experience for listeners. This talent came in handy during their collaboration. “Each track builds on emotions and makes you experience a multitude of feelings,” he explains. Ritviz, on his part, admires the fact that Nucleya is never afraid to experiment and create a new sound. “It is exciting to witness and be a part of such a process,” he says. Further, Nucleya’s “never give up attitude is something I’m in complete awe of and it inspires me to be a hundred times better version of myself,” he exclaims. With a year of surprises planned, it remains to be seen how much of this mutual admiration finds true expression in this alliance of tunes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ritviz Nucleya
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp