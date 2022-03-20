STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decoding Disturbed Sleeping Patterns in Kids

Name of study: Children with insomnia are likely to continue to suffer as adults By who and where: Penn State University, USA

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

What does it say?
✥  Children who have problems in sleeping are more likely to suffer from insomnia in 
their adult life. 
✥  The study emphasises that doctors shouldn’t ignore disturbed sleeping patterns in children just by assuming that it will go away with age. This problem requires an early intervention because as time passes, the issue may become critical. In addition to insomnia, children may suffer from other health issues.

For
The two are related 
Dr Sreevidya S Chief Consultant and HoD, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Lilfeet, Altius Hospital, HBR Layout, Bengaluru

This study provides an insight for parents and clinicians to not expect that sleep disturbances seen in childhood will go away with age or time. This affects up to 40 percent of children.

There tends to be a bidirectional relationship between sleep issues with mental health challenges and adverse cardiovascular risk as adults. The cause could be multifactorial behavioural disturbances such as autism, ADHD, hyper-stimulation with too much indulgence in electronic media, and emotional stressors. Disturbed sleep as a child should not be taken lightly. 

Against
No correlation  
Dr Navin Bhatia Associate Consultant, Paediatrics & Paediatric ICU Incharge, Max Hospital, Gurugram

Medical studies many times bring out results that may not reflect the actual outcome or may not be valid. 
In the same way, this study may not hold for all. Most of the time sleep issues in children are attributed to behavioural changes, which can be amended by parents as the child grows.

Sleep pattern has nothing to do with childhood, especially when a child is physically and mentally active. In case the child exhibits disturbed sleeping patterns till teenage, the reason must be investigated. 
 

