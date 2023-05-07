Home Magazine

The margin of errors: Vaanam Art Festival in Chennai

Photographers use the Vaanam Art Festival in Chennai as a forum to freeze-frame ageless caste traumas in contemporary style

Published: 07th May 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

A woman and her child of Busapendha village

A woman and her child of Busapendha village

Photographer Palani Kumar is aware of the unforgiving nature of the camera lens. It surveys beauty and atrocities alike—steadily, without a blink until the shutter interrupts its scrutiny. On the fringes of towns and beyond barren landscapes across Tamil Nadu and pockets of Odisha and Karnataka, the 32-year-old storyteller of pictures trudges along, documenting the unchanged plight of Dalit communities—social ostracism, caste and birth stigma, and more. His photo essay exhibited at the Vaanam Art Festival in Chennai is a metaphor for what cannot rise up: the worn-out sandals of workers. “I focused only on the slippers to make people aware about an upper caste diktat to restrain Dalits from wearing footwear in several rural areas in India,” he says.

The Vaanam Art Festival is the brainchild of filmmaker Pa Ranjith, founder of the Neelam Cultural Centre. This time, 35 photographers from all across the country came together to mark Dalit History Month (April). The third edition of the event sewed together, as always, different forms of art, from theatre to films and literature, to push Dalit stories into the spotlight. Ranjith says, “The African-Americans rebelled against the atrocities they faced through various ways, incorporating it into their art, culture and even lifestyle. The Vaanam Art Festival is akin to such efforts. It is an attempt to create awareness about cultural politics among Dalits.” Photographer and art curator Jaisingh Nageswaran gives enthusiasts a walkthrough along the rows of snapshots and portraits detailing the purpose of every picture and the underlying theme.

“Each artwork conveys a moment or episode of personal exploration or social ills. Unlike motion pictures, photographs crunch the essence of a narrative into a single moment. A camera is only an object; the eyes behind it have the potential to bring meaning… and change,” says Nageswaran.

Focusing on the marginal communities, the exhibition also trains its lens on transgenders, and the harrowing tales of police brutality and official apathy they recount. Nageswaran points to the flurry of conceptual studio photographs around the subdued dreams of transgenders. For instance, Benny, an elderly trans-man, had for years dreamed of taking a stroll on the Pattaya beach in Thailand. Imagination superimposed itself on reality for a brief moment; first Nageswaran recreated the beach on a canvas placed in his studio and asked Benny to gaze at the horizon line while he transferred the decisive moment of wistfulness into his camera.

All images at the festival bear testimony to both personal and social struggles of the dispossessed. Steering clear of conventional portrait and landscape formats, the photographers devised a conceptual oeuvre of storytelling to chronicle the hardships of the socially abandoned. For instance, the image of a narrow dirt road that runs through vegetation towards a settlement in Veeraloor in Tiruvannamalai district. In January 2022, it became a road to conflict of conscience. A clash erupted after the upper castes stopped a funeral procession of Arunthatiyars. 

The police had to step in. The countless stories of caste oppression over the centuries have found a form and identity. An image never lies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaanam Art Festival Photographer Palani Kumar
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp