Cracking the DIY code for Diwali 2023

Noor Anand Chawla By

Amid the hectic schedule of work, party, sleep, repeat, many would be forgiven for having left their Diwali preparations till the last minute. If you find yourself in this boat, bloggers and influencers share their best and most unusual tips on celebrating Diwali on the go.

Fashion

Tired of the usual salwar-kameezes, saris and lehengas? Why not pair your best blazer suit with some heavy duty polki jewellery choker necklace, maang tikka, bracelets and rings—and finish the fusion look with a potli and gold stilettos?

Another way to make an impact, while staying within your comfort zone, is to wear a full-length sequinned skirt. This versatile garment goes from Diwali to Christmas to birthday parties with equal pizzazz. Wear it with a polo neck black top, which can be folded and tucked into your innerwear for a cropped look. A heavy polki necklace or dangly earrings add festive fervour.

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Varun Agrawal’s (@settlesubtle) go-to trick for last-minute outfits is to pair well-fitted basics like black, white, and beige kurtas with mojdis or lace-up brogues. To these, he adds a subtle chain, and drapes a nice shawl borrowed from his mother.

“I think this instantly elevates the look, adding a touch of sophistication,” he says. Fashion and beauty content creator Ria Amin (@theriaamin) says, “You can pair a classic kurta with a trendy skirt or style a traditional choli with contemporary jeans. Don’t forget to experiment with accessories to complete the look.”

Décor

One of the easiest tricks to amp up Diwali décor involves wine glasses of different lengths and sizes. Fill these with fresh flowers, and then invert them to make pretty glass vases. Use the exposed base of the glasses as tealight candle holders. If you have the time, the tealight candles can also be painted or covered with festive washi tape.

Giving a vibrant facelift to pillow covers and cushions can be an equal gamechanger. You can’t go wrong with glitter, sequins, mirror work and hues such as red, maroon, mauve and yellow. If you don’t have access to such covers, just wrap the cushions in bright stoles and discreetly pin them to hold them in place. You could also make bows out of your brocade dupattas for the dining chairs. Heirloom Banarasi weaves make for stunning wall-hangings to brighten up bare walls.

Get the kids involved in crafting tealight stands in the shape of the lotus with chart paper in different shades. Go scissor-happy and craft small lanterns, which you can hang around the house. Use your old glass bangles and some glue to make a cylindrical hollow and place a tealight within. You can also make paper-cup garlands and use it in place of traditional torans in the balcony. Use LED lights inside the cups for a festive look. Stack up a corner table in the living room with empty wine or alcohol bottles, or, even empty jars from your kitchen. Fill these with battery-operated lights and let an otherwise ignored corner come to life.

Gifting

Think out-of-the-box here, but gear it towards the receiver’s personality. A rangoli-themed floor puzzle as a gift, for instance. This unique item will ensure there won’t be any mess of coloured powder or flowers to deal with, and the family will be occupied for a sizeable amount of time, putting it together. Get kids involved in a diya painting session, and as the party winds down, gift your friends these personalised diyas it will be a memorable keepsake.

Lifestyle influencer Niharika Jain (@_niharikajain) says an easy last-minute gift is an indoor plant or succulent that is appreciated by everyone. If none of this works out, how about a lucky draw with gifts that involve future plans? Make chits with fun promises written on each one—an outing with a movie of the receiver’s choice, cooking dinner for them, organising a driving vacation, are just a few easy-to- implement ideas—and ask your guest to pick one.

You can also hide small chits in homemade laddoos—ask your friends to break it into two before eating, like a fortune cookie—with each chit presenting a unique gifting idea. Since sustainability is the need of the hour, you can also innovatively repurpose discarded objects into beautiful gifting items. For inspiration, turn to brands like Scrapshala, which create pen stands from old cassette tapes, plantable table calendars, planter baskets and bowls made from used coconut shells.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Amid the hectic schedule of work, party, sleep, repeat, many would be forgiven for having left their Diwali preparations till the last minute. If you find yourself in this boat, bloggers and influencers share their best and most unusual tips on celebrating Diwali on the go. Fashion Tired of the usual salwar-kameezes, saris and lehengas? Why not pair your best blazer suit with some heavy duty polki jewellery choker necklace, maang tikka, bracelets and rings—and finish the fusion look with a potli and gold stilettos?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another way to make an impact, while staying within your comfort zone, is to wear a full-length sequinned skirt. This versatile garment goes from Diwali to Christmas to birthday parties with equal pizzazz. Wear it with a polo neck black top, which can be folded and tucked into your innerwear for a cropped look. A heavy polki necklace or dangly earrings add festive fervour. Fashion and lifestyle influencer Varun Agrawal’s (@settlesubtle) go-to trick for last-minute outfits is to pair well-fitted basics like black, white, and beige kurtas with mojdis or lace-up brogues. To these, he adds a subtle chain, and drapes a nice shawl borrowed from his mother. “I think this instantly elevates the look, adding a touch of sophistication,” he says. Fashion and beauty content creator Ria Amin (@theriaamin) says, “You can pair a classic kurta with a trendy skirt or style a traditional choli with contemporary jeans. Don’t forget to experiment with accessories to complete the look.” Décor One of the easiest tricks to amp up Diwali décor involves wine glasses of different lengths and sizes. Fill these with fresh flowers, and then invert them to make pretty glass vases. Use the exposed base of the glasses as tealight candle holders. If you have the time, the tealight candles can also be painted or covered with festive washi tape. Giving a vibrant facelift to pillow covers and cushions can be an equal gamechanger. You can’t go wrong with glitter, sequins, mirror work and hues such as red, maroon, mauve and yellow. If you don’t have access to such covers, just wrap the cushions in bright stoles and discreetly pin them to hold them in place. You could also make bows out of your brocade dupattas for the dining chairs. Heirloom Banarasi weaves make for stunning wall-hangings to brighten up bare walls. Get the kids involved in crafting tealight stands in the shape of the lotus with chart paper in different shades. Go scissor-happy and craft small lanterns, which you can hang around the house. Use your old glass bangles and some glue to make a cylindrical hollow and place a tealight within. You can also make paper-cup garlands and use it in place of traditional torans in the balcony. Use LED lights inside the cups for a festive look. Stack up a corner table in the living room with empty wine or alcohol bottles, or, even empty jars from your kitchen. Fill these with battery-operated lights and let an otherwise ignored corner come to life. Gifting Think out-of-the-box here, but gear it towards the receiver’s personality. A rangoli-themed floor puzzle as a gift, for instance. This unique item will ensure there won’t be any mess of coloured powder or flowers to deal with, and the family will be occupied for a sizeable amount of time, putting it together. Get kids involved in a diya painting session, and as the party winds down, gift your friends these personalised diyas it will be a memorable keepsake. Lifestyle influencer Niharika Jain (@_niharikajain) says an easy last-minute gift is an indoor plant or succulent that is appreciated by everyone. If none of this works out, how about a lucky draw with gifts that involve future plans? Make chits with fun promises written on each one—an outing with a movie of the receiver’s choice, cooking dinner for them, organising a driving vacation, are just a few easy-to- implement ideas—and ask your guest to pick one. You can also hide small chits in homemade laddoos—ask your friends to break it into two before eating, like a fortune cookie—with each chit presenting a unique gifting idea. Since sustainability is the need of the hour, you can also innovatively repurpose discarded objects into beautiful gifting items. For inspiration, turn to brands like Scrapshala, which create pen stands from old cassette tapes, plantable table calendars, planter baskets and bowls made from used coconut shells. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp