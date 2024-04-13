Mindscape Man

By integrating diverse artistic expressions, the exhibition—All That is Hidden: Mapping Departures in Landscape, Terrains and Geographies organised at Emami Art, Kolkata—encourages contemplation on ‘landscapes’ in light of our ever-evolving socio-cultural and political perspectives, as evident in Kerala-born artist Ali Akbar PN’s works in the show. The pieces include a study from an archive photograph titled Lion of Babylon, a couple of paintings from his Chonaka Kkuthira series, and the photographic series Bank of Rukmavati.

Akbar does not consider photography and painting as fundamentally opposed mediums. He sees photographs, whether taken personally or acquired, as initial tools for documentation. Nevertheless, he also sees them as adaptable resources capable of forming the groundwork for his paintings, permitting seamless adaptation and alteration when necessary.

The 28-year-old Vadodara-based artist says, “I am intrigued by the potential of layering and manipulating image contexts, creating works that could be both visually and emotionally engaging on a personal level. Through various mediums, I aim to convey a sense of continuity within images and to explore the concept of slow movements, a theme that also permeates my video creations.”

The making of his sensibilities, in addition to his formal art college training at Thrissur and Vadodara, stems from his extensive involvement with an NGO, Western Ghats Hornbill Foundation, where he encountered numerous fine art graduates from diverse backgrounds. Growing up and working in a predominantly working-class neighbourhood, he keenly felt the pressure for individuals to distinguish themselves to attain dignity within communities where class and caste intersected. This realisation deepened his understanding of social hierarchies.