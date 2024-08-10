Children of Rage

“Like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children,” French Revolution leader Georges Jacques Danton quoting Jacques Mallet du Pan during his trial.

The flaming flower of youth is anger. It blossoms bright and red with blood in the gardens of injustice, despotism and repression, while the evil of fanaticism hides like a Biblical serpent. What happened in Bangladesh is a Gen Z revolution reminiscent of other student revolts in other countries against corruption, police brutality and nepotism coming from a once-beloved leader.

It happened in Germany in the early 1940s: the White Rose movement. It happened in Mexico on October 2, 1968 at Tlatelolco. The anti-Vietnam War protests in Washington memorialised in the image of a young girl with a flower. The Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. The Arab Spring across the Middle East. The anti-CAA protests that divided minds and drawing rooms in India.

It happened to Sheikh Hasina last week.

Usually, it is an incidental or even unrelated event that culminates in a youth revolution. This time, student protests spread through Bangladesh initially as a quota rebellion. The serpent in this flaming eastern orchard could easily be China and Pakistan, since both see Bangladesh as the eastern gateway to India’s downfall. Revolutions have a mind of their own. December 17, 2010. A young Tunisian vegetable seller immolates himself to protest police harassment.