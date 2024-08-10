The butterfly man

The butterfly effect is said to cause cyclones. In Parag Rangnekar’s life, the effect of another kind preserves and conserves Goa’s bio-diverse ecology. Rangnekar’s forays into butterfly and insect habitats have unearthed new species in the dense overgrowth and forests in Goa. This Butterfly Man’s deep scientific study is his calling card even as he continues to discover new species. He has discovered 17 new documented records of butterflies first sighted in Goa. Each one caused a flutter in the naturalist-ecologist’s mind.

“Describing a species new to science is the dream of every naturalist. I’ve been fortunate twice. For someone not trained as a taxonomist, my headways make my life sweeter,” smiles the 48-year-old Rangnekar.

In the torrential Goa monsoon, he is orienting nature seekers on bespoke trails. Rangnekar’s tryst with butterflies has evolved into a conservation movement, with the creation of two butterfly gardens—one in MES College Vasco, and the other set to open in Benaulim. This is apt since Goa’s official state butterfly is the Malabar Tree Nymph, a black and white vision similar to an origami butterfly.

Goa’s hitherto undocumented butterflies found their home in a book he published in 2007, A Photographic Guide to the Butterflies of Goa. The hunger to discover took him to another world: the world of dragonflies. “I chanced on a paper about Goa’s dragonflies, which recorded just 22 of them. Since 2008, this count has become 108,” says Rangnekar. He realised that finding and naming a species is not enough. It is crucial to conserve the species as a legacy of Goa’s wildlife by involving the local community, “to incentivise conservation.”