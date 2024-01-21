Masterchef India runner-up revives village school, fosters hope in Meghalaya

Call it cooking up a miracle. The ‘tribal chef of Meghalaya’—Nambie Jessica Marak—created ripples in the culinary world and became the first runner-up of Masterchef India 8. But what won the hearts of viewers was her rustic life in Meghalaya’s Upper Rangsa village, and her school, bustling with students in the nearby Nongrisan village. This school, abandoned and dilapidated, was revived a year ago by Nambie and her husband, Sunny Arokiadoss, giving hope to families that have had to migrate to Assam for the sake of their children’s education.

Nongrisan, a village predominantly inhabited by the Garo tribe, is located in the West Khasi Hills district. It is home to around 50-odd households, with a population of 250; it does not even exist on the map. A few kilometres from Nongrisan is where Nambie lives. Here, even having access to a motorable road is a privilege. To deliver her homemade chicken and pork pickles to customers across India, Nambie has to travel to a border town in Assam, where the nearest post office is located.