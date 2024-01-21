Sudarshan Shetty's exhibition weaves tales through art installations

One installation at Sudarshan Shetty’s new solo exhibition One Life Many shows two similar-looking birds perched on two branches. On the floor just below the birds lie similar dishevelled jackets and, on the other side, two lit chandeliers. When a friend of Shetty’s asked him what is the story behind it, the conceptual artist made up one on the spot, saying that they are mechanical birds that come and sit on the trees to lay their droppings on the dishevelled jackets. Their weight uproots the trees revealing chandelier-like roots. “A lot of stories can be idiosyncratic. Your imagination can take flight and have no connection with the real, but it might reflect on our lives in some ways. That is what interests me,” he says.

This installation—at Mumbai-based IF.BE—was just one in the exhibition which consisted of three components: a film that re-stages a well-known myth from medieval India, a theatre of objects with stories to unravel (such as the bird installation) and a museum-like space where tangible forms of media as well as mundane domestic objects are juxtaposed to make us question what is real and what is illusory.

The core philosophy of the immersive showcase comes from a folk tale that the 62-year-old Mumbai-based artist had heard long back and that stayed with him. The story is about a man who takes a dip into a pool only to come out as a woman; circumstances later lead the woman to take a dip in the pool only to transform into the original man. “There is a play of time here and also, the idea of an open-ended story that is open to different interpretations. Can you be multiple within yourself? There is a possibility of being the other or the others within the self and if that is so, what is the true self? What is real and what is not?” he asks.

Indeed, these are the questions that the artist has tried to explore and find answers to for as long as he can recall. Over the years, Shetty, an alumnus of the Sir JJ School of Art, has drawn viewers with his installations and assemblages of mundane objects imbued with symbolical meanings. Themes such as the idea of the self, repetition, memory and time have often found a place in his oeuvre.

Recalling one of his earliest solo exhibitions Paper Moon (1995) which was held at the Pundole Art Gallery and Framasji Cawasjee Hall, Mumbai and at Ravindra Bhavan, Delhi, Shetty recalls that he had made a suit of objects that were on the verge of collapse. “It may look deceptively beautiful but it also collapses under the weight of its own grandeur. So here again, we are playing with opposites,” he shares. Similar ideas have stayed with him over the past three decades and while he was not fully aware of it then, when he looks back now, the artist says that these ideas have remained as a leitmotif for a lot of his work.