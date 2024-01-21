Wrought in stone for ages to come

“The final structure will not only be an architectural wonder but every bit of it would also be a story of the rich cultural and spiritual oneness of India,” says Girish Sahasbhojanee, the design and construction manager. The upcoming temple is 380 ft from east to west, 250 ft wide while it measures 161 ft in height from plinth to spire. The height of each floor of the temple will be 20 ft with a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The sanctum sanctorum is on the ground floor where Ram Lalla (Lord Ram as a five-year-old child) will rest. On the first floor, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and family along with Lord Hanuman will rest. The temple has five mandaps, including Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthana mandap and Kirtan Mandap, all on the ground floor.

The main entry would be from the east. There would be 32 stairs to the main Singh Dwar into the temple. The structure is surrounded by a rectangular parkota (outer wall) which is 732 m in length and 14 ft in width. The four corners of the parkota will have four temples—Sun God, Goddess Bhagwati, Lord Ganesh, and Lord Shiva—all in Dravid architectural style. Moreover, the northern arm of the main structure will have a temple of Goddess Annapurna and the south arm will have one of Lord Hanuman.

Besides, the Ram Janmabhoomi premises will also have seven other temples, dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, Mahrishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Mahrishi Agastya, Shabari, Nishad Raj Guh and sage daughter Ahilya.

An idol of bird king Jatayu has already been installed on Kuber Teela, south-west of the temple. The temple premises would have a green belt with around 1,000 trees of different species.

Around 21 lakh cubic ft stone would be used in the entire structure. Sharing details about the resilience of the upcoming structure, Sahasbhojanee claims that the temple will be very strong. “I have no hesitation in claiming that the complete temple would be an engineering marvel capable of withstanding the vagaries of climate and times for at least 1,000 years,” says the veteran design and construction manager who belongs to Goa and has done his civil engineering from IIT-Bombay. Sahasbhojanee has been in Ayodhya right from the beginning.

“When complete, the structure in its full glory would present a beautiful blend of the architecture of North and South India,” he says. “The granite used in the plinth of the temple has been sourced from Karnataka and Telangana, the stone for superstructure has been brought from Rajasthan, the stone for flooring has been brought from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Moreover, the 4,000-odd craft men and workers contributing day in and day out have come from every nook and corner of the country.”

Moreover, the iconography on the sand stones is being done by the artists from Odisha, woodwork by the employees of an Andhra firm which has roped in artists from Tamil Nadu. Brassware has been sourced from Moradabad while the gold and teakwood to be used in the main structure is from Maharashtra. Gujarat has contributed in designing the temple as the main architect Chandrakant Sompura, who is credited with designing Somnath temple, hails from Gujarat.

Construction giant Larsen and Tubro (L&T) is engaged in the prestigious project following the commitment of its chief AM Naik to the then VHP international president, the late Ashok Singhal, who had approached the firm around 15 years back. “L&T kept its promise to Ashokji and took the onus of temple construction. Notably, both L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) are doing the project voluntarily. While L&T is taking care of construction, TCE is in the supervisory role,” says Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general Secretary Champat Rai. The contribution of IIT-Madras, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur, CBRI Roorkee, Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bengaluru, NIT Pune, has been most significant in the project at different stages of research, construction and planning.

Sahasbhojanee also discusses the engineering challenges in designing and planning of the temple. “Non-usage of steel and concrete in the superstructure was beyond imagination in modern day construction. But we are using only stone to rule out any erosion in future. We preferred not to go for anything which did not have the legacy of its suitability for over a millennium,” he adds.