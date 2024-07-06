Carnatic singers create eco-friendly music hub in Kerala

Home is where the past is. For Carnatic singers Vishnudev KS and his wife Lakshmi V, it was certainly not Chennai. They wished their house to be part of the natural environment. The couple returned to Vishnudev’s ancestral place in Karukutty, 46 km from Kochi, where he had inherited a plot of land. They wanted architects who specialise in using mud as construction material.

The obvious choice was Vinu Daniel, who had made it to TIME magazine’s list of 100 influential leaders of 2023. “Vinu has an experimental mindset,” explains Vishnudev. The architect and his colleague Oshin Mariam Varughese inspected the land and liked what they saw. “I knew we should incorporate rural concepts in the building, which is why we settled on traditional mud architecture,” Vinu says.

The construction began in 2020 and lasted three years. The roof has been made with traditional terracotta tiles, but the ceiling is poly-jute cloth. Wire mesh stretches from one end of the main hall to the other. These constructs open the house to nature. On some days, a steady breeze would blow in.

“Glass panes would have heated up the hall,” says Vinu, who invented the Shuttered Debris Wall Technique that mixes mud with leftover cement, inorganic waste and coconut shells to build the house’s resilient 25-27-ft-high walls that cool the interior. “Just two walls in the hall bear the entire weight of a cantilever studio,” says Vinu.