Space cadets pioneers India's first orbital launch of Vikram-1 rocket

The route to this moment, says Daka, had many hurdles. Not the least, was developing entirely new technologies (all-composite rocket structure and 3D-printed liquid engines), finding the right talent, securing funding and rigorously testing for safety and reliability.

The startup’s first launch of Vikram-S rocket in November 2022 marked a pivotal moment for Indian space. It was the first private space launch in the country that propelled India to the elite group of few countries where a private company was able to launch a rocket into space. It was the biggest milestone in the private space sector of India. Chandana says, “The launch was the most intense experience of my life, with a mix of excitement and tension as years of effort had to be proven in a few seconds.”

Daka and Chandana’s space career began alongside the nascent development of India’s private space sector. “Launching a space company during the period of policy flux was a bold move, but we believed in the potential of Indian space,” recalls Daka. His pioneering spirit was met with many challenges. The firm faced difficulties in acquiring talent—the concept of a private space career was non-existent in India. They needed specialists in various tasks. Other issues included obtaining the right quality of subsystems from suppliers and overcoming several technical hurdles in building their launch vehicles. “Despite these setbacks, we successfully built a strong team. The fact that we achieved a record-breaking first launch, with a successful maiden flight, is a testament to the talent and resilience of our people,” the co-founders say.

One milestone crossed was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the team overcame time constraints, technological limitations and logistical hurdles. Raising capital was quite a task because the private space sector was new and there was no policy to support activities like theirs until 2021. Despite this, Skyroot won the trust of marquee investors, securing $95 million in funding so far.

As the space scene in India hots up, what distinguishes Skyroot is its speed of execution (Vikram-S traversed from the drawing board to a successful launch within two years), and their unique mix of cutting-edge innovations (all carbon fibre body, miniature avionics, and 3D-printed liquid engines) and strong domain expertise. The team’s immediate focus is the historic Vikram-1 orbital launch, a significant achievement not only for the company but for the entire Indian space sector. “This mission serves to validate our commercial launch capabilities, propelling us into the global launch market—a space where we envision a thriving future,” says Daka.

The sky is no longer the limit—it’s merely the launchpad.