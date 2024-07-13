Theatricalls Production brings Chekhov's timeless humour to life in Delhi

"The only women who are honest and faithful are the ones who are old and ugly,” declares the loathsome protagonist of Anton Chekov’s play, The Bear. The lines are addressed to another central character of the story - a weepy widow mourning her dead husband. The woman has sworn off men by locking herself up at home.

However, when a brutish creditor enters her house by force to claim the money owed to him, she is forced to be in the company of another man for the first time in months. As their interaction proceeds, they find themselves attracted to one another through a hilarious sequence of events.

The Bear is one of the two works by the Russian playwright that were recently staged in Delhi by Theatricalls Production. The second was The Seduction, another one-act play, where a sworn society bachelor pursues the wife of his friend, hoping for an extramarital fling. He enlists the help of the husband, a hapless gentleman who remains unaware of the deception afoot. As with all Chekhov stories, this one too has a well-timed twist in the plot.

“Relationships have always intrigued me, and I believe that humour is a wonderful way of navigating conflicting situations in life and love. No one does this better than Chekhov,” says Nupur Khosla, the founder of Theatricalls Production, who produced and acted in the show. Both plays were directed by Swati Sodhi, who points out that staging Chekhov’s comedies is no cake walk.