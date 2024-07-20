Beauty and the Best

Beauty forever. Until it isn’t. Hyaluronic acid was the magic elixir of skin care until a year ago. The naturally produced acid, which helps keep the joints lubricated was the best hydrating agent de jour. Today, the acid is old news. Niacinamide acid is the new-age elixir. It is present in creams, serums, lotions et al—a form of Vitamin B3, it minimises enlarged pores and evens the skin tone. Use it, and the skin looks younger because the lines on the face are now less.

Beauty is the beast that keeps changing the goal post because like any other fairy tale, it has a script and a script-writer. It also makes boatloads of money, bloating like a bad Botox job from $374.18 billion in 2023 to $393.75 billion this year. It is ever present in side-lane salons and luxury spas; an enduring vanity since 2907 BC, when archaeologists exhumed scented unguent jars from royal tombs; unguent is a skin-hydrating substance like hyaluronic acid, and is also supple and protects the face from wrinkles from the desert’s dry heat.

Let’s be clear about one thing: Science is the boss.

AI is there to choose the right product for the right skin type; it will also customise treatments. Skinimalism is mainstream with top beauty brands selling minimalist skincare regimens using active ingredients with multitasking products with three to five essential products max. NeuroGlow is a beauty guru, channeling the interconnectedness between mental well-being and physical appearance. Exosomes, which are partisan guerillas in skincare meant to restore and preserve natural radiance, are getting new technology interventions.