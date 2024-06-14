Home Truths

That itself makes for a strong narrative,” she says. To her, the noshehra in particular looks like bruised skin. It has a lot of grains. It is not fine; it has flaws like this piece. “You’ll see a lot of broken parts that have been joined repeatedly to symbolise resilience. Visually, the material may seem even grotesque, but the forms I make are innocent.”

The series also features sculptures of toy horses and flower vases among objects associated with home. These will be exhibited at her upcoming first solo show at London’s Indigo+Madder gallery in July this year.

Agha’s work is meant to resonate with everyone, particularly women.

“I think a sense of displacement persists throughout a woman’s life. She first moves out of her parents’ house for studies or a job, then moves into her husband’s house where she starts her life from scratch. She may even move into her children’s homes later in life,” the artist says.

Agha’s philosophy of home reflects female transition: as the woman’s physical home keeps changing, so does her idea of it. “Eventually, she starts comforting herself with the belief that the home is in her body. When I am talking about home, I am talking about domestic space, our relationships and bodies,” Agha adds.

That is what makes it so personal. Agha has moved around quite a bit herself. Her parents were Communication Design students at Lahore’s National College of Arts. She followed in their footsteps, but realised that fine arts is her true calling. She walked into a difficult marriage right after college, and walked out two years later.

She set up her own home in Lahore, but the pandemic forced her back into living with her parents again. She spent the last year in Karachi for work, and then moved back to her hometown again. “I don’t know when I will have to change homes again.

With all this back and forth, I now find comfort in knowing that there will never be a permanent settlement, at least for me. Initially, I was struggling to get that sense of belonging; not anymore. I have realised that no matter where I am, I do not miss anything. It has become easy for me to simply stay in the present and enjoy that,” she says. It is Agha homing in on her truth.