The acts effect

In a secluded corner backstage at the Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi, Sunny Raj zealously practices his juggling routine, deftly manoeuvring colourful balls through the air. The dim lighting casts intriguing shadows around him, emphasising his focussed expression as he perfects each toss and catch with precision and grace. “Mastering juggling requires relentless practice and unwavering focus. I adore witnessing children awestruck by our acts,” he says.

Tanveer Mujawar, Raj’s companion at the Rambo Circus, smiles, “The circus is my lifeline.” Hailing from Maharashtra, Mujawar’s life took a challenging turn when his father passed away when he was just four years old. Financial constraints forced him to discontinue his education. Bereft of support, he found an unexpected lifeline when his uncle suggested exploring opportunities at a nearby circus. Thus began Mujawar’s transformative journey with Rambo Circus, where he not only found a career but also a paternal figure in Sujit Dilip, proprietor of the circus.

As the clock strikes 7.15 pm, attendees begin to fill the auditorium. Some troupe members attempt to sell toys to the children in the audience. Anil Kumar Nishad, a clown who has been with Rambo for five years, is selling laser glow swords. He says, “I see people of all ages coming to the circus. Grandparents walk in with their grandchildren, youngsters arrive with their friends, and families come together to relax and laugh. Isn’t it beautiful?” The excitement is palpable with the children’s energy filling the auditorium. A six-year-old hugs the clown as his father captures the moment.