Art of expression with her paper trail

Shakila’s vision of togetherness takes one by surprise. Alongside skull cap-wearing men and mosques, are Kali and Durga. “In my village people often asked me how a Muslim could depict Shiva and Kali. They are all the same to me,” she says quietly, but with conviction. However, she cannot explain the method behind her creative process. “I don’t make any drawings. I don’t know how the pictures happen while I am pasting bits of paper on canvas or a piece board,” says the 53-year-old.

Shakila’s career owes its rise to her serendipitous meeting with the ascetic Bal Raj Panesar (1927-2014), a statistician and self-taught artist, at the Young Men’s Christian Association hostel in Kolkata, where he lived. Panesar would distribute goodies among local children. Among them was Shakila. Her mother, Jaheran Bibi, would sell vegetables daily at the Taltala market.

After her marriage at 12 to Akbar Sheikh, Panesar took her to view his group exhibition at the Academy of Fine Arts. He also took her to the old Society of Contemporary Artists studio in Dharamtalla. He would give the child bride heaps of coloured paper to make bags for her impoverished in-laws to sell. One day, she decided to make pictures using them. Shakila has no knowledge of either Pablo Picasso or Georges Braque who had introduced collage as a part of the Modern Art movement. She made collages since she was too poor to buy brush and paints.

Panesar showed her work to the master Bikash Bhattacharjee. He suggested she use canvas and Fevicol. “Without their encouragement I couldn’t have proceeded. Baba (Panesar, with whom Shakila shared a father-daughter bond) asked me to first make 30-40 pieces. Each one must be different, he said, and make sure you don’t soil them,” recalls Shakila. After holding shows in several galleries, Panesar chose CIMA gallery as Shakila’s platform. Ever since its director, Rakhi Sarkar, has taken the artist under her wing. “Who else but Didi (Sarkar) would oversee details like sending truckloads of my work abroad to places I haven’t heard of?” asks Shakila.

She remembers with delight the Grameen Bank installation she created for the first time showing village women at work for the International Trade Fair, Hanover, Germany in 2000. “We had no electricity and I needed more space to create the installation. A tent was set up and Baba bought me a petromax lantern,” she recalls.

Shakila still doesn’t own a mobile phone, but she has a studio in a double-storeyed building she built in her homestead with an adjoining guava orchard. Still as fragile as paper, the basic material of collage, Shakila is a metaphor for her artform.