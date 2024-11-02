The festival man of Goa

He calls himself “Festakar”—derivative of a Goan surname merging festival and the common Goan surname suffix ‘kar’. Marius Goencho “Festakar” Fernandes is Goa’s self-appointed revivalist, born in Kenya but always rooted in Goa. The ‘festival whisperer’ is the force behind curating 84 festivals in Goa; the Jackfruit Festival, the Poderanche fest, the Raponkar festival—all Goan, and only Goan.

At 40, he relocated to his ancestral home in Divar from the UK where he had a well paid job in British Telecom. That was 25 years ago. Festakar’s is a dynamic legacy which is deeply embedded in rural Goa’s norms and folklore. “Each village has a unique identity, story, culture, cuisine, and beliefs that should be kept alive,” he says.

For instance, the Jackfruit Festival explores the agricultural history of the fruit grown in the state, and what it represents to Goans. He harnessed the expertise of housewives, cooks, artisans and artists, to tap into the region’s indigenous spirit and nostalgic meaning.

“Our festivals often include locals singing dancing and acting in Konkani to promote the language. We hold workshops that revive cooking traditions, talks on relevant environmental issues and launch drives to bring back lost practices,” explains Fernandes. One festival he organises, Bonderam, at Malar, St Mathais, was hugely successful.

“For the people of St Mathias, Malar, Bonderam is a symbol of their eco-heritage. About 7,000 people attended the daylong event. Renowned environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar spoke about Goa’s immediate need for its own tiger reserve to save the big cats in the Konkan belt.