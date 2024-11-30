Dancing to the stars

On a cool night in November, in three forested villages of Goa, a group of women come together to sing and dance around a tulsi vrindavan (holy basil planter), in a formation that looks like a star from above. This folk dance is part of the Katyo festival which is held in the villages of Udalshe, Okambi in Dharbandora taluka, and Pazwada in Ponda taluka of Goa.

The night is dedicated to Krittika nakshatra. “Katyo is the sole festival among all the Indian festivals that is actually in praise of a nakshatra in the sky,” says Devansh Cholera, founder of Goa-based Cosmic Ventures that conducts stargazing excursions. This one-of-a-kind festival is held on the night of the full moon.

Gautam Jalmi, who conducts various science, astronomy, and environment-related awareness events in remote villages of Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, under the banner of Chaand Surya, maintains that this festival speaks about the intricate relationship between man and nature. “Katyo is held at the crucial time of the year when we experience a change in climate as it heralds the arrival of the winter season,” he explains.

In Udalshe village this festival is held for four days and culminates on the full moon night or Poornima. On this day the woman of the village headman’s or gaonkar’s family keeps a fast. “It is a very strict fast where one must not even drink water for 24 hours,” says Sheetal Kalekar, who kept the fast this year.