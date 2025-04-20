How Dire is the Problem

Many wild animals are struggling today because they are not considered desirable enough to exist near us. Wolves are shot and eradicated like vermin in many parts of the Western world because they are seen as a threat to livestock. (This is even though Grey wolf pups are just as cute as direwolf pups.) In India, wolves are under threat as the scrub and grassland they live in are getting taken over for other uses; and they are also hybridising increasingly with free-ranging dogs, creating hybrids with a new set of behaviours. The pups of existing wild wolves are just as cute as those of dire wolves. But overall, it seems we are more likely to tolerate an animal if it’s on screen, rather than in our backyard. The way many constituencies would like to live with a predator like a wolf is to fetishise the animal—as an actor, as a zoo exhibit, or as a piece of art.

And this brings us to the moot issue: what we really need are wild animals living in their natural habitats. That is key to the persistence of the species, and to ecosystem functioning. As an example, the reintroduction of wolves in Yellowstone national park in the 90s created what is known as ‘trophic cascades’—the wolves regulated the population of elk deer, this allowed trees to regenerate, and also brought up the population of other wild animals, such as beavers.