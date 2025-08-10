Smooth, Smoother, Smoothest

Who doesn’t like spotless skin, especially as you age? I recently tried ClayCo’s Cica Microneedling Exosome Serum and Ginseng Cica Eye Cream with 0.15% Retinal to treat my tired skin. Infused with needle-like spicules, the serum uses innovative microneedle tech that boosts ingredient absorption. After a three-week use, I could see that the fine lines on my face were visibly smooth, my complexion was brighter and the skin had an even texture. If you plan on using this serum, I suggest that you start by using it once a week, and then take it up to a maximum of thrice a week. And, always apply at bedtime for best results. The eye cream should also be used ideally at bedtime, though you can use it during the day under makeup and sunscreen, too. Repeated use over two weeks, targeted dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. The product promises to boost collagen production and also hydrates the skin—especially needed if you are in the habit of using the AC at night.

Cica Microneedling Exosome Serum

Price: Rs 999

Ginseng Cica Eye Cream with 0.15% Retinal

Price: Rs 799

Available: clayco.in