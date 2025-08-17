Flawless in a bottle

If you’re chasing that effortlessly radiant, camera-ready skin, PAC Studio HD Liquid Foundation delivers—beautifully. This foundation glides on like silk, offering a medium to full coverage that feels feather-light but performs like a pro. And it is especially suited for muggy monsoon weather. What sets it apart? Its skin-blurring technology. It smoothes out imperfections without settling into fine lines, leaving you with a natural, soft-focus finish that looks just as good IRL as it does on camera. The formula works well with brushes, sponges, or even fingers. Whether you’re stepping into the spotlight or just stepping out, it stays put with impressive longevity and minimal oxidation. Plus, the shade range is inclusive, catering to a wide spectrum of skin tones. It works especially well with oily skin. All you need is a primer. In case you have dry skin, I would suggest using a moisturiser underneath the foundation. The product doesn’t sit heavy on the skin, and you don’t need an oil-based cleanser to take it off.

PAC Studio HD Liquid Foundation

Price: Rs 995

Available: paccosmetics.com