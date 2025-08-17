The nonsense of negging

You’re cute for someone who doesn’t get sarcasm.” The line lingered with Yashi Mathur long after the dinner date ended. “I remember laughing because I didn’t know what else to do,” says the 27-year-old graphic designer from Navi Mumbai. “It felt like a compliment—until it didn’t. He said it with a smirk, right after I’d tried to share something personal.”

It wasn’t the only instance. After she wore a sari to a family event, he texted: Didn’t know you had the curves for that. Pleasant surprise. “I kept thinking—was that praise or a dig? And why did I feel smaller every time he said something like that?”

What Mathur experienced is Negging: a subtle, strategic put-down disguised as flirtation.

Shruti Varma, a psychotherapist, mental health trainer, and expert in chakra healing, describes negging as “a manipulative interpersonal tactic characterised by delivering subtle put-downs or backhanded compliments, often framed as humour or flirtation.”