Mascara Men

In fact, most men don’t call it “makeup” at all; they say “grooming,” “skincare,” or “looking fresh.” But their routines go beyond sunscreen and moisturiser. Lip tints, BB creams, concealers, and even bronzers are sneaking into bedrooms and bathrooms across India.

Desire and societal pressure

Makeup is becoming a symbol of changing aspirations—less about beauty, more about agency, self-definition, and the freedom to choose how one is seen. In Mumbai, 38-year-old Paresh Mutha, who works at IBM, says, “For me, makeup defines your personality without saying a word. Bold shades reflect confidence, energy, and attitude, while a natural look shows simplicity, comfort, and elegance. I believe it’s completely gender neutral, and everyone should have the freedom to express themselves the way they want.” Psychologists say that secrecy and open expression are part of the same push-pull. “Men want the benefits of makeup, confidence, acceptance, attractiveness, but society still codes it as feminine,” says Shrestha Mudgal, researcher and psychologist. “The online space provides anonymity and community, which is why young men experiment there first.” Many dermatologists add that the demand isn’t vanity alone. With stress, pollution, and late nights leaving visible marks, makeup offers a quick fix. They claim seeing boys as young as 18 who ask how to hide scars or pigmentation before any major event.

The fact that the men’s skincare industry is fast targeting specific skincare concern that requires personalisation makes it easy to influence millennials and Gen Z, who are driving the beauty industry these days. The demands placed by these generations and their need to be seen, self-expression, and self-care that revolves around skincare based on their specific demands is what makes a huge difference. “Today, men are using cosmetics as much as women; there is no shame around it, the belief that men too like to look flawlessly beautiful as they like being desired, and makeup is not limited to being a feminine product,” says Shahnaz Husain, Founder, Chairperson, and Managing Director of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.