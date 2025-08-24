Mushrooming Trend

Hingmang, a software engineer by education, leads a small but growing group of citizen scientists for mushroom foraging walks across India. Together he and his partner, a microbiologist, have identified over 120 fungi species—without a formal training in mycology. What they lack in degrees, they make up for in field hours. “Mushrooms are the third kingdom,” he says. “We talk about flora and fauna, but fungi are always left out.” Their Instagram page which began as a personal diary has now become an extensive catalog of finds and field notes of Sikkim’s fungal biodiversity—a record that, until recently, has been scarce in India. “It’s a deeply de-stressing activity,” emphasises Hingmang, who leads a group for 20–25 people, attracting a mix of adventurers, conservationists and curious urbanites seeking a break from the usual routine. “I get many inquiries—not just from locals, but from travellers looking for something different,” says Hingmang, who aspires to build a mushroom club.

Across the country, Vhyom Bhatt is doing something similar—but in a very different landscape. His mushroom walks take place not in cloud-kissed forests but in city parks of Ahmedabad. “The idea is to help people realise that they’re not far from nature. In fact, nature thrives even in cities, if you know where and when to look,” adds Bhatt who found his way to fungi during the pandemic. Now a Vipassana meditator drawn to medicinal properties of mushrooms, he began growing oysters and reishi at home. Soon his curiosity pulled him into urban foraging communities.

In Delhi, far from the Himalayan forests, mushroom walks are finding an unlikely audience. At the helm is Sumit, founder of Shroomery—now one of India’s largest exotic mushroom farms supplying restaurants and cafes. “For a long time, I thought our work was simply to grow and sell mushrooms,” he says. “But mushrooms are just the tip of an enormous iceberg. Fungi are everywhere: in fermented foods, in the batter for idli or dosa, in medicines. Yet we’re rarely taught about it. Hence, most people never make the connection.”